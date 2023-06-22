Brides- and grooms-to-be rely on trusted friends and family to be part of their wedding parties. It is an honor to be asked to participate in the ceremony and share in the magic of the day. Many couples wrestle with the question of how many people to include in the wedding party. The trusted wedding resource The Knot says old school wedding etiquette experts advise there should be one groomsman and one corresponding bridesmaid for every 50 guests, but this isn’t mandatory. Brides magazine reports that American weddings tend to feature five bridesmaids and five groomsmen. According to YoungHipandMarried.com, at weddings in Canada, the wedding party can expect to spend roughly $366 to be in the wedding celebration. A 2018 Bankrate study indicates members of an American bridal party can expect to pay an average of $728 to attend a wedding and other related events. However, in recent years this price may have increased due to inflation and the rising cost of travel.
