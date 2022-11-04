MARION – Rowley native Greg Dietzenbach has done it again.
Dietzenbach, a creative director for an ad agency, drew national attention in 2020 when he created a “Killer Zoom Meeting” costume for his daughter. It featured nine screens – seven with drawings based on his daughter in various monster makeup, with the center labeled “The Masked Killer” and open for her to be live in a covid mask. The final screen in the upper center was labeled “Next Victim” and had an iPad showing you the viewer’s face.
This year he created a MonstDOOR. The MonstDOOR looks like a regular door but it has a purple fur wreath with fangs. When a young Trick or Treater comes to the door it comes alive with huge purple fur arms, menacing eyes, and the wreath becomes a mouth menacingly taunting the child with “That’s my candy!” and other scary phrases.
The MonstDOOR’s is made from cardboard, foam, broom handles and a bunch of purple fur. Foam and hinges were used to create the mouth, and an old TV is used to display the eyes.
“The Monst-DOOR surprised a few kids but made most of them either laugh or stand in open-mouthed amazement,” Greg said. “The turnout wasn’t as good as last year but I preferred it that way. If there were too many kids the monster would always be popped out and not be able to surprise anyone.”
Greg’s sister Lori of Independence, came to help Halloween night as
“[Lori] stood outside and played the audio tracks while I operated the monster from inside the house,” said Greg. “Lori would keep the kids from getting too close to the door. … One little girl almost forgot to get candy she was wrapped up in the action.
“It gives me joy to think of how it will be remembered by a few kids for years to come,” he said. “I’m pleased to have brought a little bit of happiness, wonder, and excitement to an already magical night. Hopefully my creation might inspire a new generation of creatives.”
To se a video from Halloween visit https://youtu.be/F3qiM7Nyb8k. To se more of Greg’s creations visit www.halfcrow.art/.