CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — — The Cedar Falls Historical Society is taking reservations for a summer bus tour to Michigan’s lower peninsula. This six-day, five-night trip will take place August 9-14, 2022 and will feature everything from historic homes and museums to beautiful botanic and sculpture gardens. Highlights will include Windmill Island, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum & Library, the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, the Gilmore Car Museum, and more! This is a unique opportunity to explore the history and culture of the 26th state.
This all-inclusive trip includes hotel accommodations, deluxe motor coach with baggage handling, 11 meals and gratuities, and all admissions and attractions. We welcome everyone to come along! The double occupancy price per traveler is $1,795. Members of the Cedar Falls Historical Society, the First Bank First Friends Club, Master Gardeners, or any garden club receive a member rate of $1,695 per traveler. Reservations are first come first served and will be taken until May 3. For more information, call (319) 266-5149, or visit www.cfhistory.org.