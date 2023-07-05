BELLE PLAINE — What started out 35 years ago as Marty Wittrock brewing beer in his home for friends and family has evolved into Benton County’s first brewery.
Benton County Brewing Company opened on Belle Plaine’s main drag– at 708 12th St. – last August, serving unique beer and pizza.
My family and I went to check out the county’s only brewery over Fourth of July weekend. I knew Marty when I worked as the editor of Belle Plaine’s newspaper in the mid-1990s when he was on the city council. It was good to catch up with him outside of a city council meeting setting.
He told me the story of how after he brought some samples to his office in Des Moines in the early 1990s, there was such a demand for his home brews, he eventually started bringing kegs to a nearby park on Friday afternoons.
And, again, the kegs went dry as so many people showed up for Marty’s home brews. So, he always knew he had a good product. But he didn’t do much with it until late 2019 when his son, Jon, told him he wanted to start a brewery.
At first Marty thought the idea was a little far-fetched given the amount of equipment, time and money it would take. But within a couple months, his wife, Rhonda, had talked him into at least considering it. They looked at several spaces during the downtime of COVID-19 in 2020 before the space at 708 12th St. came up for sale. They bought the building in June 2021 and went to work tearing out offices and renovating the space into a brewery and taproom. After much hard work and sweat equity, they served their first beers on July 3, 2022.
Along with the popular Octoberfest that is served year-round, the beers are named after townships or landmarks in Benton County such as Franklin Park Diamond Ale and Sasquahops, named after the infamous Sasquatch sighting in Mount Auburn in 1996.
While Jon Wittrock runs the brewing side of the business, another son, Ian, comes up with pizza combinations. Last weekend, the special was the Chicago-Style Hotdog Pizza topped with all-beef hotdog slices, chunked dill pickle spears, white onion, grape tomatoes, celery salt, original Vienna Chicago relish and sport pepper slices and drizzled with yellow mustard.
I admit I was a little apprehensive about trying the hotdog pizza, but I am glad I did. While I am not a big hotdog fan, this combination of toppings was delicious. I washed it down with a pint of Deuce Coupe, a lemon-orange shandy named after Belle Plaine’s July car show.
We definitely will be back as Ian comes up with new specialty pizza ideas on a regular basis, such as the Chunky Sicilian based on a traditional Italian/Sicilian recipe with spiced sausage, thin-sliced spiced Capocolla, slices of Genoa salami, fresh baby spinach, yellow banana pepper rings, grape tomatoes and chopped green olives. Can’t wait to see what else he comes up with.
Benton County Brewing Company
Address: 708 12th St., Belle Plaine, IA
Phone: (319) 434-2739
Web: Check them out on Facebook.
Hours: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday