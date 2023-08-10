NEWHALL — If you have lived in Benton County your whole life, are a newcomer or have just traveled through on Highway 30, you most likely have seen the quaint structure at the junction with Highway 150.
Most of the time Youngville Cafe seems quiet – maybe even deserted – but for a couple hours on Tuesdays during the summer months, it comes to life with a crew of dedicated volunteers serving lunch and homemade pie to droves of customers eager to take a step back in time.
Although I have lived in Benton County the majority of my adult life, I had never stopped at Youngville Cafe. Last Tuesday, my family and I went to the renovated cafe to get a taste of history – and, oh yes, that fabulous pie.
The cafe was built in 1931 by Joseph Young for travelers along the Lincoln Highway to get a bite to eat, fill up their vehicles and to even rest. During its heyday from 1931-1967, it served as a roadside restaurant, Skelly filling station, commercial bus stop and small cabin court.
It sat vacant and deteriorating for years until 1994, when a state grant helped fund its renovation. Ever since then, the Youngville Highway History Association has maintained the area, as volunteers run the cafe each week.
The renovated cafe is a treasure trove of Benton County and Lincoln Highway history with memorabilia and photos displayed all throughout the dining area and adjoining rooms.
Bruce Cross, of Newhall, runs the cash register. He has volunteered at the cafe for several years, and proudly points out the original Lincoln Highway marker located just behind the counter. He enjoys chatting with visitors, whether they are from around here or across the globe.
“We get a lot of locals; either their parents came here or worked here,” he said. “but we also get some off the highway, including visitors from Australia a few weeks ago.”
The menu is basic – your choice of grilled ham and cheese, loose meat, hot dog or grilled tenderloin with a bag of chips. Drinks include canned or Millstream bottled pop, lemonade, iced tea and coffee.
And then there is the pie. Joyce Wheeler, who lives just up the road, makes 10-15 pies a week for Youngville’s Tuesday lunch hour. Fresh flavors include apple, blueberry, cherry, peach, pecan, raspberry, rhubarb and strawberry-rhubarb. In her early 90s, Joyce makes her own crusts, picks her own berries and cuts her own rhubarb.
Jim Hanke, of Cedar Rapids, who serves as the association’s board chair and Youngville’s cook, has volunteered there since 2009, citing his desire to preserve history.
“It’s the last semblance of what used to be on the Lincoln Highway; that’s why we do it,” he said.
But really, he says, “I come out for the pie.”