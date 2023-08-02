The Spinning Wheel is an interesting device that I really didn’t know much about its origins, history, etc. It is a device that is used to spin thread or yarn from fiber. Fundamentally the cotton industry preceded the Industrial Revolution. Later machinery such as the Spinning Jenny and the Spinning Frame replaced the Spinning Wheel. Historians dispute the Spinning Wheels’ beginnings from second century CE-China, 500-1000 AD – India, 11th to the 14th century – Islamic world.
Numerous types of Spinning Wheels exist including the Great or Walking Wheel, the Flax Wheel, the Saxony, and Upright Wheel and All-purpose Treadle Driven and the Charkha from Asia. Medical historian Lynn Townsend White credited the S pinning Wheel with increasing the supply of rags which led to the production of cheaper paper which ultimately led to the development of printing. The Spinning Wheel is pictured on the coat of arms of Kiiha and on the flag of the Provisional Government of Free India.
Spinning Wheel postcards appear in folk tales such as Rumpelstiltskin, Sleeping Beauty and on literature and music. They can be found in dealers stocks under Fairy Tales, Manufacturing, Wales (UK), or other categories such as the reliable miscellaneous. The cards I dug out of my stock are ten in number and are as follows:
#1 – A Valentine & Sons LTD of Dundee and London. Card# A1828. Not posted.
#2 – A lone Spinning Wheel in the kitchen at Washington’s Headquarters. Posted at Station N in New York City on August 30th, 1907. No Publisher. No card#.
#3 – The Ould Spinning Wheel. A Valentine & Sons card. Card# 80250. Not posted
#4 – The old homestead. Not posted. No publisher. Series 3100.
#5 – The Gossips. A walk-over shoe advertising card. Not posted. No publisher. No card#
#6 – A lady at the wheel. A Swedish card published by Skansen of Stockholm. Card# 380. Not posted.
#7 – Two ladies and 1 man standing by a wheel. Not posted. Publisher-Laurent-Nei, Rennes. Card# 3734.
#8 – A lady seated at a wheel. No title. Posted at Connellsville, Penn. on June 29, 1910. No publisher. No card#.
#9 – A couple by a Spinning Wheel and titled, “Why don’t you speak for yourself, John?” Posted at Manguet, Mass. On February 8, 1908. Publisher-A.S. Burbank. Plymouth, Mass. Card# 1161. Made in Germany.
#10 – a French Lady of Bretagne chasing yarn-tangled cat away from the Spinning Wheel. Not posted. Publisher may be Morbihan. No card#.
I hope you have enjoyed the article and the cards. I hope you are all safe and enjoying card hunting. Until next time. God Bless and be safe.