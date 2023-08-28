WEST DES MOINES — Des Moines University, located in West Des Moines, and Buena Vista University, in Storm Lake, Iowa, have announced a new partnership to create enhanced pathways for BVU students seeking medical and health sciences careers. The partnership will benefit students while helping build Iowa’s health care workforce.
The agreement is tailored to help BVU students interested in a wide range of professional health careers navigate graduate health science degrees. The pathways include options for concurrent degrees and guaranteed interviews for many DMU programs as well as reserved seats in the Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree program.
Reserved O.T.D. Seats
The partnership agreement reserves three seats annually for BVU students in DMU’s Doctor of Occupational Therapy program. The seats are available to the most competitive BVU students in terms of grade point average, demonstrated hours of relevant observational or work experiences, positive recommendations from BVU faculty and other academic achievements.
Concurrent Degrees
Qualifying BVU students will be able to earn credits concurrently at BVU and in these DMU degree programs:
Doctor of Occupational Therapy
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Master of Health Care Administration
Master of Public Health
This arrangement allows students to complete their bachelor’s degree at Buena Vista through coursework at DMU — completing both degrees sooner rather than waiting until after receiving their undergraduate degree.
Guaranteed Interviews
BVU students who meet DMU’s admission requirements are guaranteed interviews for consideration of admission to these DMU programs, so long as interview slots are available:
Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Doctor of Physical Therapy
Doctor (Ph.D.) of Biomedical Sciences
Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies
Master of Science in Anatomy
Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences