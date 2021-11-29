The “Bells” are a-ringing. What bells you ask? Why, the Salvation Army Bells, of course. Dec. 1 is here and we’re sick of turkey leftovers, the frost nippin’ at our noses and we all need to get on the good side of Ol’ Santa, right? There are many ways to get Santa to notice you doing something nice, but one great way is to sign up and ring the bell for the Salvation Army. There are many traditions that go along with Christmas and one that is quite visible is the bell ringers outside Fareway and Walmart. And the good news is — YOU CAN JOIN THEM!! Yessiree Bob, the Salvation Army Bell Ringing is in full swing… or ring.
What is the bell ringing all about? Glad you asked. It’s about helping out and giving back. Every coin you put into the kettle helps out. From the information I’ve gathered, the Salvation Army is one of the best national organizations to give money to. And the even better news is that most of what is given here STAYS right here in Buchanan County. Year around people and families are assisted with clothing, food, heat assistance, supplies for schools, etc. Right here in Buchanan County!! The Salvation Army helps our friends and neighbors.
But “Bell Ringers” are much needed. Today is Dec. 1, and the bell ringing has already started. How about ringing for one hour? Call 319-327-2072 or sign up on their Facebook page. Grab a friend, make it a family thing, But we need your help. The two major places the red kettles are located are Fareway and Walmart. The hours for both places begin around 9 a.m. and run through 8 p.m. at each place. RINGERS ARE NEEDED. RINGERS ARE NEEDED. RINGERS ARE NEEDED. It’s that simple. Just make sure you put on your long underwear.
Independence and Buchanan County is well known for its volunteerism and generosity as we have led communities our size in giving and receiving year in and year out. The “Red Kettle” team and volunteers are positioned to lead the way again. And it can and will be done — with your help. Both in giving and volunteering.
There are so many ways to volunteer; get your whole family together and do a family ring; get your bestest friend to join you; teach your children and grandchildren the joy of giving back; challenge others to see who can get the most hours in; get your church involved; Each organization; or just decide to do a “solo” and donate an hour. An hour isn’t too bad. Here’s how it works; You get to your ringing place, grab the bell and start ringing. The first half hour goes by fairly quickly as you’re seeing people you haven’t seen in a long time. Then you start getting a tad tired but by now you’re on the downside of the hour. Pretty soon, you’re getting a little cold, but you look at your watch and you only have 15 minutes left. Yeaaaaaaaa. Then 10 and then 5 and before you know it, a person comes up to you with a huge smile on their face and say, “Hi, I’m here to take your place.” And you hand over the bell and guess what — you feel good. Now, two hour ringing is another story altogether!! But many people do that too.
So here’s what you do if you’re interested in ringing. Give Julie Johnson a call at 319-327-2072 a call. And if you’re familiar with Facebook, go to Buchanan County Bell Ringers group page and you can get all the information you need. There are plenty of hours to fill so … 319-327-2072. Have a great week. And after you rang an hour, give me a call at 319.327.4640 or email me at jsheda@indytel.com and let me know how much you enjoyed it.