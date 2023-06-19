VINTON-Donald Ray Halsted, 71, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 at his home. Per Don’s wishes, there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home is serving Don and his family.
Don was born September 8, 1951 in Vinton, the son of George and Mae (Mills) Halstead. He attended school in Vinton, graduating in 1969. On February 15, 1969, Don was united in marriage to Denise Owens at Prairie Creek Christian Church, Vinton. She preceded him in death in 1998. Don worked various jobs throughout his career most recently as a welder. He retired from Pickwick Manufacturing in 2019.
In his leisure time, Don enjoyed traveling on his motorcycle, gardening, boating, fishing, horseback riding and being alone to cherish his “quiet time”.
Don is survived by his son, Donnie (Jenny) Halstead; daughter, Deanne (Tony) Thomsen; grandsons: Jared Willard and Dakotah and Brady Halstead; great-granddaughters: Mia and Quinnlea Willard; brothers: Darwin (Janice), Wayne, and Laverne (Mary) Halstead; and sisters-in-law: Annesley (Gary) Gunderson and Barb Owens.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Denise; brother-in-law, Eugene Owens, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Ellen Halstead.
A memorial fund has been established.
