INDEPENDENCE – Donations to the Independence Area Food Pantry have been quite steady recently. Several individuals and organizations have stopped by with checks and boxes of groceries and personal products.
Oraganizations this past week include the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, Full Circle Services clients, Knights of Columbus of Independence and Winthrop, and the Knights of Columbus of Jesup.
Knights of Columbus of Jesup Council 8227 held a food, paper products, and personal care items drive with boxes placed around the Jesup community. On Friday, Dec. 10 everything was weighed, unloaded and sorted.
“The total collected items weighed 2,381 pounds,” said Monica Bengston of Council 8227
On Saturday, boxes marked with a family’s name filled and topped with fruit, potatoes, fresh bread and hams. Jesup Kwik Star and the Independence Fareway contributed bread and hams respectively.
“The Jesup Knights and helpers then delivered all items to those in need so they will be able to have plenty to eat for the Christmas holiday,” said Bengston.
At last count 132 individuals were served directly. The remaining food and other items, totaling 512 pounds was delivered to the Independence Area Food Pantry.