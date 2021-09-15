Sept. 13, 2021
WEST UNION — Duane Jellings, 89, of West Union died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society, West Union.
Visitation: Thursday, Sept. 16, from 4-7 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, West Union and one hour before services at the church on Friday.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, with Pastor Rusty Phillips as officiant.
Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery, West Union with Military Rites.
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service is helping the family with the arrangements.