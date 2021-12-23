INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 partnered with Toys for Tots of Dubuque and Operation Threshold on Wednesday, Dec. 15 to offer toys to families in need. The event was held in the lower level of Indee Community Bible Church.
According to organizers 78 children were given toys.
“They each received two toys plus some stocking stuffers and a stuffed animal,” said Eagle Don Mumm. “We topped it off with a candy cane and a little bag of Christmas candy.”
Along with the Eagles a few volunteers assisted. Financial support was also given by the Independence Walmart and several individuals.
“One individual just wanted to help and give back because she had received help from the Eagles when she needed some assistance,” said Mumm.
The group plans to join with Operation Threshold again next year.
The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 Second St. SE. Everyone is welcome. Call Donald Mumm 319-334-3888 to join.