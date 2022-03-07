VINTON -- March may have arrived last week as a lamb, Saturday night it quickly turned into a lion.
At approximately 7:15 p.m. Saturday night, the northwest edge of Vinton was hit Saturday by an EF-1 tornado that caused damage to a mobile home park, along with several businesses in the city's industrial park.
According to the National Weather Service, the storm formed two-and-a-half miles southwest of Vinton and was on the ground for approximately eight miles before finally lifting. The tornado's peak winds were clocked at 110 miles per hour and it had a width of about 400 yards.
"It was a high-end EF-1," said Benton County Emergency Management director Scott Hansen. "Right on the edge of being an EF-2."
Hansen said that the storm formed near the electrical substation southwest of Vinton then took a direct line through Maplewood Cemetery, the Longview Terrace mobile home community and the Vinton Industrial Park before heading across the Cedar River.
"Once it got out on the flood plain it was harder to see," he added, "but you could see the edges of damage."
After causing damage to farms northeast of Vinton, the tornado appeared to have dissipated east of Prairie Creek Church. No injuries have been reported from the storm.
Hansen said that he expected to have a proclamation from Governor Kim Reynolds sometime Monday activating the Iowa Individual Assistance Program. The program allows families with incomes less that 200 percent of poverty levels to get financial assistance needed for storm recovery.