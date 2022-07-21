The East Buchanan baseball and softball teams earned several all-conference awards from the Tri-Rivers Conference West division recently.
The softball team (14-14, 11-11) picked up five TRC West honors, with senior outfielder Lauren Donlea and freshman outfielder Andelyn Cabalka being named to the first team.
Donlea led the team in runs scored (27) and stolen bases (13) and hit .345 with 13 walks, nine runs batted in, four doubles, one triple and two home runs. Cabalka led the team in hits (34), RBI (20), doubles (seven), homers (four) and total bases (57). She batted .420.
Senior infielder Lacy Anderegg and junior Averiel Brady were named to the second team. Anderegg batted. 234 with 18 hits, 15 runs scored, 13 walks, 10 RBI, five steals and a triple. Brady hit .291 with 23 hits, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored, four doubles five steals and five walks.
Senior pitcher Lara Fox (8-7, 2.91 earned-run average, 81 strikeouts; 12 RBI) was named honorable mention.
Junior outfielder Ryland Cornell and pitcher Aiden Cook were named second team on the baseball side. Cornell hit .338 with 22 hits, 15 runs, four doubles and nine RBI. He stole 11 bases.
Cook was 1-1 in four starts and eight appearances, with a 3.09 ERA and 22 strikeouts. He batted .296 and stole five bases. Freshman Will Hansen batted .338 and stole 10 bases.