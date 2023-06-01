VINTON – Vinton’s east water tower will be getting a facelift later this summer.
City council members approved a contract with JR Stelzer Co., Lincoln, NE, for the tower to be repainted later this summer. The project has an early start date of August 15, 2023, with work being completed no later than October 27, 2023. The contract was approved during the second May meeting held last week at city hall.
Stelzer’s bid for the project was $349,075 which includes the sandblasting of the tower and the repainting of the elevated water tank.
The paint scheme of the east tower will match the color and the logo that was painted on Vinton’s west water tower a couple of years ago.
When the discussion of painting the tower was first brought up earlier this spring, Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, questioned the council about putting the logo on just one side of the tower, instead of two like the west one.
Council agreed because of the location of the tower it would be necessary to place the logo on one side of the elevated tank.
A contract with Arends Excavating, Waterloo, was also approved during the meeting. The contract is for the installation of a sanitary sewer extension on B Avenue in Vinton at a cost of $70,240.04. Following repeated issues by homeowners in the area, it was discussed that there were four residential properties all hooked into the same line.
The project calls for individual lines to be set to each property and hooked into the city’s system. The work is expected to get started in June with a 15 working day schedule. The agreement calls for a late start date of June 19.
In other business:
-All council members voted in favor of adding a 125 flex spending cafeteria plan to the city’s employee benefit package.
“We have some serious interest from our employees about getting this added,” Melissa Schwan, city clerk, told council members during the meeting.
The plan would implement a flexible spending account for medical related expenses for employees to utilize.
It was explained to council members that participation would be on a voluntary basis for the employees.
“The maximum amount of an annual contribution would be $3,050 on a pre-tax basis per employee that participates,” Ward wrote in his memo to council members. The city’s insurance provider PDCM Insurance will assist with the implantation of the plan.
“Someone from PDCMM will be coming and meeting with the employees and answering any questions they may have,” Schwan added.
-Two properties owed by the City were sold at public auction during the meeting. A house located at 305 E 5th Street was purchased for $31,000. Per the terms of sale, the new owners have six months for exterior work to be completed and one year to get all the work completed.
The two story home was built in 1918 with 1,364 square feet of living space. Rehab of the property includes: siding replacement or repainting; installation of electrical, plumbing and HVAC to current building codes; interior finish to pass occupancy inspection; floor repair or replacement; a new roof and removal or replacement of the garage.
The second property sold during the meeting was 512 W 6th Street at a price of $5,000. This is a vacant lot zoned as a R-3 multi-family. The lot, 63’ x 221’, must have a residential structure with a minimum of 1,250 square feet built in the next two years.
Blake Hansen, Vinton’s Inspection and Code Enforcement officer, reminded the potential buyers prior to the sale of the properties that title of the property would not be transferred until completion of the work.