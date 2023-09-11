Eden Community Aid Celebrates 108 Years

Eden Community Aid Members celebrate their 108th Anniversary with family and friends. Pictured from L-R: Gus, Kara, and Walter Vierling, Mike, Charles, Lindsay and Allie McCoy, Greta and Ben Vierling (in back), Jodi Bierschenk, Jonathan Biershenk, Sharen Happel, Jennifer Kreutner, Ellen Olson (in front), Rhonda Happel, Donna Weise, Rita Fix, Paul Bierschenk, John Olson, and Jenny and David Janssen.