Eden Community Aid Celebrates 108 Years

VINTON - Eden Community Aid, (ECA), celebrated their 108 year Anniversary last Thursday evening with a potluck dinner for neighbors and friends of Eden Township. The picnic was held at the Hummel/Veterans Shelter at Riverside Park in Vinton. Other than the two years during the pandemic, the club has held a community picnic every year since 1915.
Their first meeting was held on July 22, 1915. Club President Ellen Olson said the club began with the “purpose of furthering the welfare of the community.” The mission of the club remains the same, and over the years they have adopted the motto of “Neighbors helping Neighbors.”
“Eden Aid is believed to be the longest active club of the 1,599 townships in Iowa,” Olson said.
Original yearly dues to join ECA were $1.20 in 1915, and today they have inflated to only $3.00. The money collected through dues is then used to help people in need within the community. “In the early years the club held fundraisers to help furnish a room in the original hospital, Tilford Academy. They made blankets and quilts for the needy. They supported the Red Cross during WWI along with many other organizations,” Olson said.
Club member Rita Fix, said that the club chooses their community service projects based on needs that come up in the community. In recent years, ECA has provided towels for bibs to the local nursing homes, made and delivered meals to families grieving the loss of loved ones, collected and donated hats and mittens to area children, created walker bags for nursing home residents, and made donations to local food pantries.
“We also donated pumpkin books to the Vinton Library in honor of member Bonnie Sanders who has passed away,” Fix said. Sanders operated Sanders Pumpkin Farm and each year, after decorating her own farm, she would travel to LaPorte City to assist neighboring pumpkin farm “Hansons Hollow” with their decorating. “In honor of her, the club has carried on this tradition,” Fix said.
Today, the club has 15 members. Meetings are held monthly, excluding the fall when members are busy with harvest. Members must live in Eden Township to join the club, but Fix said even if people move out of the township, they are able to stay members of ECA.
Active Members of Eden Community Aid are; Kris Boyles, Jodi Bierschenk, Trish Decker, Rita Fix, Pauline Grovert, Rhonda Happel, Sharon Happel, Karen Inman, Jenny Janssen, Jen Kreutner, Lori Lang, Lindsey McCoy, Ellen Olson, Tammy Surface, and Donna Wiese.
Eden Community Aid Officers
President Ellen Olson
Vice President Lori Lang
Secretary Donna Wiese
Treasurer Jen Kreutner
Historian Lindsey McCoy
Committees
Program: Lori Lang
Service: Rita Fix
Service: Tammy Surface
Gifts & Cards: Lindsey McCoy
Ellen Olson