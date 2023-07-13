Edith Louise Williams, 90, of La Porte City, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at La Porte City Specialty Care.
Edith was born to Otis and Nellie Engledow-Coy in Shellsburg, IA on June 2, 1933. She was the 11th of 11 children. Edith attended Shellsburg school.
On February 24, 1951 Edith was united in marriage to Harley Williams at the Vinton Methodist Church. They made their home in Vinton and later Shellsburg, raising three children before eventually settling in La Porte City. Edith worked as a cook for Shellsburg schools and was a camp host for several years at McFarlane Park in La Porte City.
Survivors include one daughter Teri Tumilty of La Porte City, two sons Gary Williams of Vinton and Randy Williams (Shelly) of Garrison; six grandchildren; Renee Sadler (Brian) of La Porte City, Robyn Oberhauser (Ted) of La Porte City, Rachele Steffens (Ted) of Cedar Falls, Sam Williams (Misty) of Shellsburg, Kelly Willams (Michael Saunders) of Dysart, and Amanda Williams (Chris Madson) of Cedar Rapids; 12 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She is proceeded in death by her loving husband, parents, and siblings.
Edith will be remembered most for her contagious smile, her talent of crafting, and her deep love for her family.
A celebration of life will be held with family and close friends at the La Porte City Community Center, Friday, July 14 at 4:00pm. Private burial of cremains will be held prior.