INDEPENDENCE – Edward H. Lundahl, 92 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence with Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. Burial was at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, at the Garrison Cemetery in Garrison. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the White Funeral Home in Independence.
Mr. Lundahl was born on August 2, 1929, in Vinton, the son of Victor and Esther Caroline (Anderson) Lundahl. He graduated from high school in Vinton with the Class of 1948. During the Korean Conflict he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. On August 26, 1953, he and the former Irene Janelle Sturtz were married in Santa Ana, Calif. She preceded his in death in 2013. Mr. Lundahl was an owner and manager of Geater Machining and Manufacturing in Independence. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, F.F.A., the V.F.W., and the American Legion.
Mr. Lundahl is survived by two daughters, Angie (Mark) Tigges of Earlham, Iowa, and Christie (Jan Martins) Bitterman of Lisbon, Iowa; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a sister, Mary Williams of Vinton; and his cat, Tommy.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Lundahl.
On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.