VINTON- Edwon G. Yedlik, 76, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, at his home in rural Vinton.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Vinton Presbyterian Church. Interment will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church on Thursday. In deference to Lucille, the family would appreciate the wearing of masks by un-vaccinated individuals at the visitation and the service. Memorials will be used for a scholarship in Edwon’s name.
He was born January 29, 1945, in Wilton, Junction, Iowa, to Edwin G. and Lucille (Norton)
Yedlik. After the family moved in 1962, Edwon graduated from Vinton High School in
1963. He was a graduate of Brown Institute in Minneapolis, MN, with a degree in radio technology. He became a radio announcer, engineer, newsman, and program consultant for various radio stations in Colorado including Fort Collins, Littleton, Aspen, and Denver.
He served in the Peace Corps for two years in Afghanistan. He also travelled to Australia and New Zealand before settling in Leadville, Colorado. While there, he worked for the US Postal Service as well as serving as the director/actor for the Leadville Civic Theater, and Crystal Comedy Theater.
Upon returning to Vinton, Edwon was an actor/director with Act I. He was an organic agriculture and environmental design consultant. He was a substitute teacher for the
Vinton Schools and urged students to become “addicted to learning.”
Edwon was a perpetual student and traveler. He had a degree from the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Science; Perma-culture Institute in Australia as well as a Bachelor of Science in Professional Agriculture and a Master of Science in Agriculture from Iowa State. University. Recently, he spent his winters in Mexico.
He was a member of the United Presbyterian Church of Vinton. He was a Worthy Patron for Purity Chapter of OES and Worshipful Master of the Vinton Masonic Lodge. He was a Benton County Master Gardener, Clerk of Maplewood Cemetery, and a member of the Iowa Pyrotechnics Association.
Edwon enjoyed judging high school speech competition as well as serving as a judge at
numerous county fairs in the 4-H/FFA static project areas.
Edwon is survived by his mother, Lucille Yedlik of Vinton, sister, Merry Wenndt of Cedar Rapids, and two brothers, Joe of Troy Mills, Charles of Vinton; four nieces; two nephews; three great-nieces; three great-nephews; one great-great-niece; two aunts, Miriam Baumann of Grinnell, Judy Norton of Clarence; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father, Edwin.
Edwon will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
