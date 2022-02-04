If you knew of a simple change you could make that would simultaneously do all of the following:
- Save you money
- Save you time
- Protect local waterways
- Protect children’s health
- Protect pet health
- Improve/protect pollinator diversity
Would you be interested?
There is really something that does all of these things and requires only a small shift in thinking. Embrace lawn diversity and stop pouring/spreading chemicals all over the areas you and your families spend free time.
The chemical companies have incredibly effective marketing that pushes buttons of conformity and competitiveness. And many of us now believe that a monoculture of evenly cut green grass is a badge of honor in our neighborhood. But would you throw a handful of chemicals used on your lawn on your living room carpet? Why not?
Perhaps you would rather join the publicity campaign that has yard signs saying “pollinator paradise” or “Freedom Lawn” rather than yard signs saying “don’t walk on grass” or “do not allow pets on grass — treated lawn.”
In my yard, which I registered with Good Neighbor Iowa last year, violets and dandelions are welcome flowers that invite the first spring bees and butterflies. Through the summer, white clover fixes and provides my grass nitrogen below ground naturally, while at the same time its flowers are feeding pollinators. Worms are able to thrive below ground and take the grass clippings from my mower and pull them down as food – then pooping out their waste as additional fertilizer while aerating my soil.
All these natural services mean I can:
Save money – no cost for fertilizers or pesticides, no cost for lawn services, no need to rent equipment to aerate my soil.
Save time – no need to apply all those lawn treatments, no need to bag my grass or aerate my lawn
Protect local waterways – Water soaks into my soil more readily due to the aeration and no pesticide residues wash into rain runoff
Protects children’s health – no chemical residue can enter dermally through bare feet or orally through food grown on the edges of my lawn.
Protects Pet Health – No chemical residue can enter dermally through pet paws or by their eating the grass.
Improve/protect pollinator diversity – As mentioned, even my lawn provides the services of nectar for insects from early spring through fall.
Good Neighbor Iowa is a statewide public health education initiative managed in partnership with the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education. This initiative aims to reduce unnecessary urban pesticide use and to transform lawn culture to encourage appreciation of diverse lawns as a way to protect child health, water quality, pets, pollinators, and biodiversity.
Learn more about this program, obtain free lawn signs to proudly share your lawn strategy as a deliberate choice, and learn more about how you can encourage a community of chemical free safe spaces. Join a presentation at Fontana Interpretive Nature Center Classroom on February 24 at 6:30 pm. Please register for the program at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the “Public Events” tab. Audrey Tranlam with the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education will share details of the Good Neighbor Program, success stories in urban communities, and how your participation can help create a more promising big picture.