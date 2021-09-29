Benton volleyball not only won its third WaMaC West game of the season 3-1 over Williamsburg (25-9, 31-33, 25-15, 25-18), but also celebrated a milestone in senior Grace Embretson eclipsing 2,000 career assists.
The Bobcats wasted little time in rolling past the Raiders 25-9 in the first set in Van Horne. The second set was a completely different story, going beyond 25 points as neither team could wrestle a lead away until mistakes gave Williamsburg the set.
“Williamsburg gets a hand on everything,” coach Mike Embretosn said. “They’re number two controls the ball really well. Both teams fought well as we went back and forth. We made a few mistakes at the end of the second and that was the difference.”
Benton regrouped to take the next two sets handily for their 14th win of the season. Senior Alyssa Tegeler led the Bobcats with 22 kills, sophomore Piper Nelson 10 kills. Setting up a majority of those kills was Embretson, who was recognized for reaching over 2,000 assists by teammates after the win.
“It’s a cool feeling, but it’s not something I could have done alone,” Grace said. “You have to have a good pass to get a good set, and to get the assist you need the hitter to get the kill off it. It’s a team accomplishment.”
“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Embretson said of his daughter. “She’s worked hard over these four years to put the ball in a place for hitters to get. She’s played with some decent hitters too.”
Grace has started since day one at the high school level, coming into the program when her dad once again took over coaching duties in 2018. That year’s team went 22-18, it’s best record in 10 seasons as Grace recorded 777 assists.
“There’s been so many different people and personalities over these four seasons,” Grace said. “Every single one of those years has been fun. The goal with this season was to get better and we’ve worked hard to get where we’re at right now.”
The Bobcats (14-8) currently sit at third in the WaMaC West with two conference games remaining in Tuesday’s road trip to Center Point-Urbana (4-23) and Senior Night on Thursday against Independence (16-6) in the second place spot. Benton’s season goal may rely on a strong finish to the season. Grace stated the Bobcats hope to be the first volleyball team in school history to qualify for State.
“Right now we have to focus on these next few games and tournaments and hope they can improve our (Regional) pairing,” Grace said. “It’s important to everyone to make it to State this season.”
Benton will compete in a tournament at Cedar Rapids Prairie this weekend before closing out conference play with CPU and Indee next week.