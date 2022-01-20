Benton seniors and volleyball teammates Grace Embretson and Alyssa Tegeler will continue playing alongside each other on the court, both signing with Kirkwood Community College volleyball on Tuesday.
“I’ve known for years I wanted to play volleyball beyond high school,” Embretson said. “My dad has always been a coach, so I was basically raised in a gym. I’m really excited for the competitive atmosphere and to have some new friends.”
Embretson, a Second Team All-State selection by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, is Benton’s all-time leader in assists and was a four-year starter as her dad, Mike, started his second tenure as coach in 2018. Coach Embretson spent 12 seasons at Kirkwood under Coach Jill Williams as the program flourished into a powerhouse. Embretson hopes she can help continue that tradition over the next two seasons.
“Kirkwood is always competitive each year,” Embretson said. “I know I’m ready for that next step on the national level and can be successful with this team. I’m excited to see what I can do and compete for minutes at setter.”
Tegeler joined the Bobcats this school year after transferring from Belle Plaine over the summer. She and Embretson had played a season of club volleyball together and developed a friendship on and off the court. Tegeler had an immediate impact in her lone year at Benton, helping the Bobcats to 25 wins and their second Regional final trip in school history.
“It means a lot to me knowing I’m going to Kirkwood with Grace,” Tegeler said. “We connected a lot during our club season and even more here at school. I’m excited to take that with me to college.”
Before joining Cedar Rapids Surge Volleyball Club with Embretson, Tegeler played on another winter club team and developed a love for the sport. After her first year playing, she knew she had to play beyond high school. Kirkwood was the option she selected after multiple schools expressed interest.
“Kirkwood has a nice campus and you’re allowed to room with teammates,” Tegeler said. “I know their program is very successful. I know this is going to be fun.”
Coach Embretson praised both girls for their “huge presence” this past season as the Bobcats also finished second in the competitive WaMaC West. He stated they’ll be next season, but felt they were going to the right place.
“Kirkwood is a great overall school and has great facilities,” Coach Embretson said. “Both of them have had that desire to work hard and learn the game. They each bring different aspects of the game, but that competitiveness definitely shines in both of them. I’ve watched them build a great connection and it’s only going to get better from here.”