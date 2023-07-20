On Friday, August 4, beginning at 10:00 am, the Vinton Public Library will host an "End of Summer Reading Party!"This summer we have had a blast, so let's go out with a bang! Enjoy music, entertainment and facepainting at the Vinton Public Library. We will be drawing for reading and program prizes. We hope you can join us to celebrate!
- VINTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
