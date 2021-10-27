How are you doing? How’s your spirit? Are you refreshed and full of joy? Or are you feeling downcast and broken? If you happen to be feeling refreshed and full of joy then with the sincerest of intention, let me tell you that I’m glad for you and I pray those blessings continue in your life. But odds are that you resonate with the many that are feeling downcast…tired…and broken. I interact with so many people that struggle to find meaning and happiness in everyday life. People who feel exhausted, overwhelmed, and plowed under. We wrestle with loneliness and depression and fear it will never get better. And if that’s you then I want to encourage you in this simple thing – there is hope!
The truth is that this world is broken…it’s falling apart…it’s spinning out of control, and we all feel that in different ways. I want to tell you that I feel this too…I identify with this struggle at times. I watch the news, read the newspaper, hear about the difficulties, and feel the pressure…and I’m with you. But no matter how bad things seem to be – there is hope! There is hope because the Author of Hope is on the throne.
You see, while it is true that the world is in chaos and things are falling apart, we should never for one second allow ourselves to believe that things are hopeless or beyond help. The Bible gives us the answer to this. Even though the world is in chaos because of sin, the Bible tells us that one day God will make all things new. That is why those of us that trust in and follow Christ can and should live with hope—even in the midst of hardship. Hebrews 11:1 tells us that “faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see” (NIV). Even though we can’t see it, even though life seems out of control, our faith gives us certainty that God will come through—somehow, someway. I hope you get that!
Look at what God promises in Jeremiah 29:11 – “I’ll show up and take care of you as I promised and bring you back home. I know what I’m doing. I have it all planned out—plans to take care of you, not abandon you, plans to give you the future you hope for” (The Message). This is a promise that God gave to the Israelites so many years ago and it’s a promise that is good for us still today. Don’t give up, have hope, faithfully endure, and trust in the God that makes all things new!