Evelyn Hanneman, 96, passed away on July 9, 2023, at Terrace Glen Village in Marion. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Vinton. The visitation will be for an hour prior to the service at the church. Evelyn is survived by 4 children and their spouses, David (Carol) Hanneman of Marion, Dr. Douglas (Marcia) Hanneman of Vinton, Michael (Valerie) Hanneman of Waterloo, and Jane (Don) Sima of Cedar Rapids; 15 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Allan Bingaman of Waukee and Bill (Elaine) Ashline of St. Petersburg, Florida; brothers-in-law, Dr. Ronald (Joanne) Hanneman of Coralville and Dr. Donald (Linda) Hanneman of Janesville, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Edward Hanneman; her parents; a dedicated stepfather, William Ashline; a sister-in-law, Regina (Waldo) Rippel; and a nephew, Mark Hanneman. Evelyn was born on August 21, 1926, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Charles and Jeanne (Douglass) Bingaman. She graduated with the class of 1944 at Waukon High School and then attended Iowa State Teacher’s College (UNI). Evelyn taught elementary school at Waterville from 1947 to 1949 and Vinton from 1949 to 1951. She was united in marriage to Edward Hanneman at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Waukon on October 7, 1950. Evelyn was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Vinton. Evelyn and Ed farmed for over 40 years southeast of Vinton while raising their family. They enjoyed dancing and playing cards, but most of all they loved watching their children and grandchildren play basketball and other sports. Besides being an outstanding cook, she was also appreciated by all who met her for her kindness and friendliness. Evelyn was an excellent example of choosing to look for the best in life rather than the worst, despite spending her youth in a Des Moines orphanage during the Depression. She didn’t let that experience shape her life. The family thanks Dr. Mary Nelson for her loving care and the residents and staff of Terrace Glen Village and Keystone Cedars for making the past years a loving home for her.
