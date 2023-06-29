Dr. Pamela Ewell began her passion for teaching and learning at Iowa State University in 1978. While taking science courses, helping medical professionals with prenatal classes at an area hospital, and pursuing the dream of becoming a pediatrician, she also fell in love with teaching and working with children. She went on to complete her Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State.
She married her prom date in 1981, then moved to Knoxville, IA as her husband Brent began his high school teaching career, which paved the way for her beginning years as an educator. 8 years later, her husband transitioned to the corporate world as the leader of Pella Corporation’s Training and Development department.
Pam and her husband Brent raised 3 children, Colleen, Scott, and Austin. They are a very close-knit family and enjoy time together outdoors on the lake, boating, skiing, and fishing. As a family, they vacation together and make time to enjoy their 4 grandchildren, who are involved in hockey, baseball, dance, and volleyball.
Pam and Brent began their married life in Knoxville and then moved to Pella when their children were in lower elementary. Pam’s first several years of teaching were for the Newton and Pella Community School Districts.
The desire to be more involved in schools led to pursuing a Master’s degree from Drake University in 1991 and accepting a Heartland Area Education Agency position in Johnston, Iowa. Her responsibilities at Heartland involved being a consultant for schools throughout a 4 county area and working with all schools across the entire AEA, instructing and advising how to use various technological tools for students.
It was during this time in her career that Central College in Pella, Dr. Ewell was offered a position to teach education courses in the evenings as an adjunct instructor. Her 1st several years at Central involved teaching several education courses — early childhood education, instructional technology, reading and literacy, and math teaching methods. At that time, her own three elementary-age children were often the subjects for demonstration classrooms for the evening college courses, and many pre-service teachers could apply what they were learning. To this day, she has kept in touch with many of the graduates who are now teachers and who pursued Central College’s teacher education program. She cherishes these connections and friendships.
Dr. Ewell was offered and accepted an elementary principal position for the Twin Cedar Community School District in 1994. The elementary principal position was at a pivotal time in public education in Iowa. Preschool programs were just beginning, schools were writing their benchmarks and standards, and technology was expanding. As the elementary principal, she also taught students in the Talented and Gifted program and she was the building technology director.
The next fork in the road was a journey to higher education. Central College offered her the opportunity to come on board as a full-time Assistant Professor in 1997, and this opportunity was too good to pass up. She saw this as a chance to impact new teachers entering the teaching field. During her tenure at Central College, Dr. Ewell co-founded the Central College Teacher Academy, one of the first 3-year undergraduate mentoring and induction models for pre-service teachers in Iowa. She was asked to participate on the State Director of Education’s advisory committee on mentoring and induction and was part of the committee that developed the model for statewide teacher professional development. She returned to Drake University for her Education Specialist degree (Ed.S.) and then proceeded to Iowa State University to pursue a Ph.D.
Dr. Ewell worked with numerous educators and researchers, taught undergraduate and graduate courses, and traveled with a group of educators to Turkey while providing education and assistance to schools and universities in this area. She successfully completed her Ph.D. in 2004. She has authored, published, and presented 6 research papers and a dissertation.
Many connections and relationships were made during her time at Central College and her leadership with the Central Teacher Academy. The love for K-12 education and higher education led her back to public schools and principalship. Dr. Ewell was hired as the middle school (grades 5-8th) at Saydel in Des Moines and also served as the middle school principal in Grinnell (grades 5th — 8th). She enjoyed having “one foot” in school leadership and “one foot” at the collegiate level, helping teachers grow and develop. She was given an award from Iowa State University for partnering with their engineering educational technology department with her teachers.
In 2009, she accepted the honor of the superintendent of Mount Vernon. She also functioned as the Curriculum Director and led the district through some exciting times with the SAM model, facility and capital improvement projects, alternative education for high school students, competency-based learning and assessments, and maintained a fiscally responsible budget for the school district.
In 2013, she was offered and accepted the superintendent position for Van Buren Community School District. Her leadership and work for Van Buren involved consolidation and whole-grade sharing with Harmony School District, operating as their shared superintendent, starting a 1 to 1 laptop initiative, and engaging in several years with the Instructional Rounds process with her administrators and teachers. She helped lead the TAP teacher mentoring model and traveled to national conferences with several of her administrators and teachers as they implemented this nationally researched-based initiative.
Throughout the years, she has networked with many other educators, including many peer superintendents. From afar, she always marveled at the student progress and teacher commitment shown by the Benton Community School District. Upon hearing that Mr. Zittergruen was retiring, she pursued the opportunity and was offered the superintendent position in 2019. During her 4 years at Benton, she led the district through some of the most challenging and pivotal times in her career: the derecho of 2020, the 2-years of COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools, planning the multitude of factors for moving teaching and learning online, and navigating through several unfortunate incidents. While it is true that when times are challenging and can be overwhelming, it can be said that we are at our best.
Dr. Ewell expresses her gratitude for the support and involvement of the entire school district during several challenging times for not only Benton Community but all schools in Iowa.
Dr. Ewell’s time at Benton also included hiring several new staff during an era of teacher and staff shortages, transitioning building leaders to new positions, and taking direction from the School Board to lead an intense facility study and master planning process during the past 4 years with community members, staff, and the school board. The facilities study led to the School Board’s vision for improving facilities and safety for the students of Benton. Dr. Ewell, as Superintendent, and Associate Superintendent, Dr. Bieschke, worked intently throughout the past years with the facility study and prioritization process to bring forward a bond issue vote. After over 4 decades, a school bond issue was brought forward to the voters in March of 2023. While the bond vote did not pass, the school district learned a lot through the process and will engage in future visioning and planning. Many communication channels were created to share the plan for facility improvements.
Dr. Ewell’s 40+ years in education come to a close on June 30 as she retires. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the support and relationships made at Benton. She stated, “Benton truly is a place to belong. It’s also where we expect all students to learn at high levels, and everyone pitches in to make this happen. I will always have positive memories of Benton. Good luck to everyone, and I will enjoy watching you continue to pursue excellence in education. Go Bobcats!”