Boom-Fest and Boomtown are back this weekend after taking a break last year due to the Covid pandemic. Vinton Unlimited is coordinating both family-friendly events for the first time this year.
The theme for Boomtown is Back on Track, which has a dual meaning. The theme references both getting back on track because of the pandemic and train tracks as in the Pyro Train Wreck, a favorite pyrotechnics aspect of Boomtown.
“Boomtown is one of the biggest events Vinton hosts. As hosts, I’m sure the town will make us proud by offering helping hands and friendly smiles to those in town visiting,” said Melody Snow, Vinton Unlimited executive Director.
Vinton Unlimited, in alliance with the Iowa Pyrotechnic Association (IPA) and presenting sponsor Farmers Savings Bank & Trust, will welcome thousands of visitors to Vinton on Saturday.
The party actually gets started Friday night at the Benton County Fairgrounds, 1801 2nd Avenue, with a DJ, food vendors and beer tent. Admission and parking are free.
Saturday events
Saturday kicks off with the Bring the Noise 5K. The run/walk is planned by Vinton Noon Kiwanis. There is a 5K race and 1-mile fun run/walk. Registration opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday on the east side of Benton County Courthouse. The race begins at 9 a.m.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. downtown Vinton will be packed with vendor booths and visitors attending Boom-Fest, an Arts, Crafts & Repurpose fair. There are more than 60 vendors, Snow said.
New this year are free pedal carts for kids to ride. Traditionally, there have been inflatables to bounce around in but because of the Covid pandemic, organizers chose pedal carts. The carts can easily be sanitized in between each child, Snow said.
Meanwhile at Vinton Train Depot, 612 Second Avenue, Civil War re-enactors will be camped out. The Army of The Southwest (ASW), a group based out of Des Moines, includes men and women who enact roles from Union and Confederate soldiers and others from the Civil War era.
“It’s a great time for families to come and spend time together. It’s going to be a full day,” Snow said.
Gates at the fairgrounds will open for Boomtown parking at 4 p.m. The band Slap ‘n’ Tickle will be on stage near the beer tent at 6 p.m. Parking is $10 per vehicle but lawn seating is free. Grandstand seating is $10 per person for all ages.
Opening ceremonies will start at dusk, followed by pyrotechnic displays. The re-enactment of a historical train wreck will happen on the backstretch of the Benton County Speedway.
Vinton Unlimited, volunteers plan both events
“I want people to think of this as ‘company’s coming!’ Just like at our own house, I hope we’ll make everyone feel welcome, enjoy their time with us, and then hopefully, help with clean-up when the party’s over,” Snow said.
Boomtown had always been under the Vinton Unlimited umbrella, but the group didn’t have to deal much with coordinating the event, Snow said. In the past, Vinton Unlimited focused on Boom-Fest and another volunteer committee handled Boomtown.
“This year we are having to put it altogether,” Snow said, adding that she’s in her first year as executive director. “Everything is new. I’m making my way through it.”
There are about 30 to 35 that are helping with Boomtown. “It’s a huge production,” Snow said.
Dan Engledow, an experienced Boomtown volunteer, has been guiding Snow through the Boomtown planning and orchestrating process. Robin Martin is the main volunteer running Boom-Fest downtown on Saturday.
There’s a lot to coordinate, from getting the fairgrounds situated to making sure emergency management is in place from Vinton Police Department and Benton County Emergency Management.
Snow and volunteers also scheduled bands, lined up food vendors and secure sponsors. Last-minute Boomtown details include running power to everything and marking off event areas. A small subgroup coordinates Boomtown reserve seating.
“We have thousands of people that come to town for this event,” Snow said.
Snow plans to get working downtown between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday morning to make sure that everything’s going smooth and nobody has questions, then head out to the fairgrounds. “We’ll still have food vendors rolling in on Saturday,” Snow said.
It will be Snow’s first Boomtown sitting in the grandstand rather than out on the grounds.
“I’ve been told it’s even better from the grandstand,” Snow said.