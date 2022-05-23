Going into the State Qualifying Meet at Benton on May 12, Vinton-Shellsburg coach Aric Chvala knew the Vikings had several events capable of punching their ticket to State this season.
“We knew the opportunities were there, but they each would have to be at their very best,” Chvala said. “Fortunately, we had one come in and do the best he’s ever done before.”
Freshman Dallas Fairbanks came into the Benton meet in a six-way tie for fourth best high jump in his District. Instead, Fairbanks jump a personal best of 6’-1” to finish third, which Chvala was confident enough to think that would get an At-Large bid. Kvala’s prediction rang true, and Fairbanks was the Vikings’ lone State qualifier.
“I was just trying to get my best of the season,” Fairbanks said. “I felt I started off the year strong, then things went downhill. Then I jumped a new PR and coach told me that would be good enough to make it. It was nerve-wracking to wait.”
Fairbanks indeed saw his name on the qualifying list the next day, being the only freshman in Class 3A to qualify for the high jump. But complications did arise even before learning he was a State qualifier. Fairbanks suffered a knee injury in a running event after the high jump. X-rays and MRIs came up negative for a fracture or serious injury. He was cleared to jump, but the results were three fouls at the opening height of 5’-10”.
“I really enjoyed the experience,” Fairbank said. “I know freshmen don’t qualify for individual events a lot. I want to be back here the next three years, and be in the top eight.”
Chavla hopes Fairbanks realizes how difficult it is for a freshman to reach State, let along in an individual event. Going forward, Chvala wants him to expect to qualify for State, not hope.
“Dallas has the ability to be so good the next several years,” Chvala said. “We want him to be back for high jump, but also bring others with him. Be the key to a relay qualifying next year. He has the potential.”