VINTON – Vinton citizens shared their thoughts about the stoplights located at the intersection of 4th Street and 1st Avenue and those thoughts are that the lights should stay.
During the last council meeting in August, Brian Parr, council member, had raised the idea of replacing the lights with a 4-way stop instead.
To garner public thoughts, Melissa Schwan, city clerk, distributed a questionnaire to citizens with a couple of questions about the lights. The link for the on-line survey was distributed to individuals who have signed for text alerts from the city, but also through a Facebook Vinton community page.
“We received over 550 responses to the survey,” she told council members during the city clerk’s report at last Thursday night’s council meeting.
Residents were asked to respond to the following questions:
-1) “Do you feel the traffic lights at the two intersections on 4th Street should stay?” There was a total of 553 responses to this question. Of that number 67.5% felt the light should stay at both intersections. “Of the responses 26.6% didn’t think they should stay and 6% had no opinion,” Schwan shared with council members.
-2) “Please answer agree, neutral or disagree to the following:” a) ‘With a stoplight I would have difficulty backing out of the diagonal spaces; the traffic lights provide a needed break in traffic.’; ‘The traffic lights allow for safe pedestrian crossing opportunities.’ And lastly ‘They are important landmarks. I reference them when giving directions (i.e. “turn left at the first light”).’
Responses to the first two questions were over 300 responses each agreeing with the first two questions. While the responses for the third question were much closer in tabulation. There were 200 responses agree, with responses of neutral and disagree both within 25 of that number.
The survey also allowed people to leave their thoughts about the traffic lights. “Several individuals responded that they felt there should be a light at the intersection of 4th Street and B Avenue,” Schwan told the council. While others mentioned that the intersection of 3rd Street and 1st Avenue needed to be reviewed.
Other thoughts included having the lights flashing red to cause all traffic to stop instead of the actual stop signs. Some thought the light should stay because of the historical look they gave the downtown area. “They are a part of Vinton’s history,” others responded to the question.
Some individuals felt the lights are necessary in the downtown area but would like to see them improved. One individual shared “slight taller and more visible, especially for out of towners. I nearly miss them. I understand the design of the low ones fitting in with the downtown City of Lights but a compromise for safety could be made.” Others mentioned that the lights needed to be replaced and improved to be brighter so they were easier to see.
Responses were mixed about having them flashing red versus working full time. Some people shared that it was confusing to have the lights flash part of the time. “There are people who don’t stop during the day, they just run right thru them.”
“This was neat that we could get this much response,” Nate Edwards, council member, said of the public input that was received.
“Maybe it wouldn’t be bad to take a look at these and discuss this more” in the future Ron Hessenius, council member, added.
The matter was not on the agenda as an action item, but rather as discussion.