It took one of the top teams in the state to end Union’s five game winning streak on Monday as Aplington-Parkersburg rolled past the Knights 77-48 to complete the season sweep.
“You hate to call a 29-point loss a moral victory,” coach Corey Lorenzen said. “But this team has been ranked number one this season for a reason. Jayden Mackie is as close to unstoppable as you’ll find in a player.”
The Knights hoped to dictate tempo and stay composed against a high-tempo Falcons team, yet found themselves outmatched and sped up from the start. Not only did A-P make shots early, but controlled the offensive glass and frustrated the Knights with steals. At halftime, the Falcons were up 45-20.
“We did a better job of not rushing ourselves than our last game (93-33 loss) and protecting the ball,” Lorenzen said. “We showed up and played hard. Our subs gave us some really great minutes.”
Union managed to play closer to A-P in the second half 32-28 and quickly shrugged off a bad shooting night from distance in favor of driving to the basket. The Knights got to the free throw line, making nine of 12 shots.
“We’re still playing the best basketball of the season,” Lorenzen said. “We’ve won against teams doing the same. It was a fun winning streak and got us a third seed in our District. It’s success we haven’t seen in a while here.”
Senior Grant Behrens had 15 points and four assists to lead the Knights. Senior Seth Petersen had eight points and two rebounds. Seniors TJ Freeland and Max Eikamp each finished with six points.
The Knights (10-9) fell at Jesup 82-58 on Tuesday. Union will host Columbus Catholic on Friday for Senior Night.