HAZLETON – Fontana Park sponsored two fun family-friendly fall events October 30.
The first was Trick or Treat with the animals. Families gathered near the Wildlife Display and were given instructions for filling pumpkins according to preference and diet of each animal. Naturalist Michael Maas said they were going to feed about 40 animals in the display. He said the animals were there because they were found injured or were former pets that the owners did not want anymore. None could survive in the wild anymore so they now live at Fontana Park.
With pumpkins donated by Denny’s Pumpkin Patch, everyone followed the pictures and descriptions on the menu charts. Some of the tasty treats included apples, lettuce, grass, frozen baby chicks, grapes, eggs, fish, grain, and mealworms. Some of the larger animals, like the bison, enjoyed eating the pumpkin itself.
In the afternoon Naturalist Sondra Cabell hosted a Pumpkin Plunge. Visitors could take a small pumpkin, donated by Lisa Junk, load into a sling, and try to plop it into a target floating in Otter Creek. After the event she was assisted in retrieving the targets and the pumpkins from the water so they wouldn’t cause trouble down stream.
While the morning was a bit chilly at first, the afternoon was excellent for slinging pumpkins.