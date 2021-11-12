INDEPENDENCE – The Iowa DNR recently publicized their “Top three ways to handle fall leaves” that are good for the environment.
They suggest to compost, mulch, or bag leaves and yard waste. While they do not recommend burning leaves, the City of Independence does allow burning within guidelines. The City also provides residents other options.
Recommendations from the DNR include:
Composting
Composting leaves and food scraps is a great way to turn this waste into garden nutrients. A good compost mix needs both carbon (dead or dry leaves) and nitrogen (green materials like food scraps and grass clippings). Many types and sizes of compost containers are available. For tips on low-tech ways to compost, see a DNR tutorial.
Mulching
Your lawn will love you if you chop up and leave your leaves in place. Leaves are a free, natural fertilizer that enriches your soil with organic matter. You can use your regular lawn mower. Or, use a mulching lawn mower to shred and mix leaves and grass into your yard.
Bagging
If you have too many leaves or branches to compost, check with your community to see if they collect yard waste or have a drop-off site. Sometimes there’s a fee, but the upside is that anyone can pick up composted materials for their yards or gardens.
Burning
For some, burning leaves seems to capture the nostalgic smell of autumn. But breathing leaf smoke pulls pollutants such as carbon monoxide, soot and toxic chemicals into your lungs. While it may smell good, smoke is especially harmful to children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or heart problems. Turning leaves into nutrients is the healthy way to protect your and your neighbor’s lungs.
In June the Independence City Council amended the Code of Ordinances concerning “Backyard Burning.” They adopted an amendment to Chapter 105.05 stating, “Backyard burning will be permitted (not including garbage) at dwellings of four family units or less. Backyard burning shall only be done April 1st through the 30th in the spring and October 15th through November 14th in the fall. Dates can be extended by proclamation of the Mayor and shall only be done after sunrise and before sunset. No backyard burning shall be done on any public sidewalk, curb, or street.”
The Fall Open Burning period ends tomorrow.
If it is too late for burning the City offers the brush dump located along 6th Avenue SW by Lover’s Lane. Restrictions include:
- It shall be unlawful to utilize the City’s brush dump for the disposal of any materials other than brush and biodegradable landscape waste.
- Public use of the City’s brush dump shall be further subject to rules and regulations posted at the facility.