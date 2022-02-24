Center Point-Urbana girls basketball will make their seventh appearance at the State Girls Basketball Tournament since 2014 next week on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. and three CPU players will write their own chapters after watching their older siblings make it to Des Moines in recent years.
“Coming through the program, you noticed how similar and different these sisters can be,” coach Philip Klett said. “They’ve watched siblings play at this level and through camps we run. They’re all their own entity, now it’s their turn to have their own success.”
Senior Kora Katcher played alongside sister and current Southern Illinois sophomore Adrianna Katcher when the Stormin’ Pointers last reached Wells Fargo Arena in 2020. All four Katcher girls play basketball from the backyard court to travel tournaments over the years. But playing with her older sister for CPU had a great meaning.
“I look up to her,” Katcher said. “It was really fun playing with her, but we of course butt heads a little. That’s what siblings do.”
Adrianna (AJ) and the 2019 Class 3A championship team motivated Katcher to work harder at basketball, awarding her occasional minutes as a sophomore and eventually leading to varsity starts as a junior and senior after AJ graduated from the program.
“When she heard we are going back to State, she congratulated me and talked about how much she liked playing at State,” Katcher said. “I got to be on the court my sophomore year, but now I’m excited to play.”
That 2020 class also included junior Laine Hadsall’s older sister, Bryn, who started all 25 games as a senior and helped the Stormin’ Pointers to the State semifinals that season. Hadsall was a freshman her sister’s senior season after watching her make to State the previous three years.
“Bryn was a great leader for that team and a great role model for us younger girls,” Hadsall said. “She was super positive and pushed us all to be better. She talked about winning State being a big goal of hers as a junior. I was always super proud of her.”
Bryn happily celebrated her sister and former teammates punching their own ticket to State on Saturday, taking pictures with them and cheering on the current team.
“It was nice to make her proud after all those years of her making me proud to be her sister,” Hadsall said. “I know it’s a really exciting atmosphere to be a part of at State. I’m glad we have the chance to make our own memories and hopefully be a good example for younger kids as well.”
Senior Jaclyn Wooldridge has seen her older sisters be integral parts of CPU’s decade-long success, most recently her sister Allie. The former four-year athlete and now Drake Bulldog served as a role model for Wooldridge and continues to be supportive of her goals.
“She told me to enjoy the moment,” Wooldridge said. “This is my last season. We want to win a State championship, but she told me to put my mind at ease. She knows we can reach our goal.”
But family goes beyond who blood ties with CPU basketball, Wooldridge noted. She explained her team is like another family for her.