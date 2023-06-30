Red Wing, Minn. – Featuring a high-quality auction lineup, numerous educational opportunities and a brand new “Rock N’ BBQ” event, the Red Wing Collectors Society (RWCS) will celebrate its 46th anniversary at this year’s CrockFest Convention, July 13-15 in Red Wing, Minnesota.
The Pottery Museum of Red Wing will kick off the week by holding “Museum Day” on Wednesday, July 12 at 240 Harrison Street in Red Wing. The all-day event includes special displays to view, as well as educational presentations and fun activities. At 5 p.m. the RWCS Foundation Board of Directors will host “When We Wish Upon North Star” with light refreshments, hors d’oeuvres and socializing.
The RWCS CrockFest Convention officially starts the next day with a welcome session and keynote address at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 13 at the River Bluff Education Center cafetorium, 395 Guernsey Lane in Red Wing. Titled “Dump Diggers Tribute to Steve Showers”, the keynote will feature a panel of speakers including RWCS Hall of Famer Dennis Nygaard and RWCS members Paul Boudin, Connie Mathison and Austin Fjerestad. Each spent an incredible amount of time digging in the Red Wing Pottery Dump alongside late RWCS Hall of Famer Steve Showers, and will share some memorable experiences and special finds they had with Steve.
An annual commemorative – a miniature replica of a Red Wing pottery item – will also be unveiled that morning and distributed to members Thursday through Saturday. The identity of the commemorative piece remains a secret until then; last year’s item was an advertising stoneware beater jar.
The official RWCS CrockFest auction, which features more than 250 pieces consigned by members, will take place at 2:30 Thursday afternoon in the River Bluff Education Center gymnasium. This year’s lineup of quality pieces is shaping up to be one of the best in the past decade. Several highly desirable Red Wing pieces have been consigned, including the only 2 gallon double leaf salt glaze churn known to exist, an exceptional 5 gallon double flower salt glaze churn, a number of large decorated salt glaze crocks, a brushedware bread crock, advertising stoneware, a possibly one-of-a-kind monumental Nokomis glaze floor vase and a pair of tall figural art pottery cowboys designed by famed Red Wing artist Charles Murphy. Anyone can cast online bids via Proxibid, but only RWCS members registered for CrockFest can preview items in person and attend the auction. Onsite registration will be available to become a member.* The in-person preview will proceed the auction from noon to 2:15 p.m. Thursday, July 13, and paper catalogs will be available for purchase.
RWCS members will also have their lineup of usual favorites to attend during CrockFest, including street sales held at Red Wing’s historic Pottery Place, other stoneware and pottery auctions held nearby Monday through Wednesday (July 10-12), educational seminars and the official RWCS Show & Sale in the River Bluff Education Center gymnasium that begins for members at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 15. It opens FREE to the public at 10:30 a.m. and runs until 1:30 p.m. Other cherished CrockFest activities include a special display room at River Bluff Education Center where members will create their own unique displays of Red Wing items for the education and enjoyment of attendees, and the club’s annual business meeting, which will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14 at the Pottery Museum of Red Wing.
The brand new Rock N’ BBQ event will directly follow the annual meeting from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Friday in the Pottery Place north parking lot. Food and drink will be served starting at 5 p.m., and rock n’ roll cover band Nationwide Boogie will hit the stage from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m. Rock N’ BBQ T-shirts and other items commemorating the event will be offered. BBQ proceeds will benefit the RWCS, and live and silent auctions will be conducted to benefit the club and the Pottery Museum of Red Wing. Only RWCS members registered for Convention can purchase tickets for the event.
Breakout education sessions scheduled for Friday, July 14 at the River Bluff Education Center will offer a great selection of diverse topics. The presentations are listed below; check out the “Education Seminars” page on the Events/Convention section of the RWCS website for a schedule and more detailed descriptions.
• Red Wing Salt Glaze Decorations by RWCS Foundation President Danae Prock
• Researching Chicago Advertising by RWCS Education Manager Aarika Floyd
• History of Red Wing Lamps by RWCS members Terry & Linda Stewart
• Conducting Facebook Auctions by RWCS Member Chris Osterholz
• Dating Salt Glaze Decorations through Facts and Finds in the Dump by RWCS Member and Pottery Dump Digger Austin Fjerestad
• Updates in Red Wing Dinnerware Ephemera by RWCS Hall of Famers Larry Roschen & Terry Moe
• The North Star Stoneware Co. Building – Documenting the Demolition by RWCS Hall of Famer Dave Hallstrom
• Red Wing Salt Glaze: Best of the Best by RWCS Hall of Famer Rick Natynski
• Adult Plate Painting: Painting Red Wing plates has been a favorite activity of KidsView participants, but now adults will be able to try their hand at decorating their own item. This will be held in the River Bluff Art Room; capacity is limited to 30 participants.
The participation of the younger generation through the Friday KidsView program is another unique aspect of the RWCS CrockFest Convention. RWCS Hall of Famers Wendy Callicoat & Sue Jones Tagliapietra invite all kids ages 3-15 to attend. This year’s theme is “All About Red Wing Bowls”. RWCS Member Barb Williams, a well-known bowl expert, will share her knowledge with everyone. Kids will also get to participate in an always-popular KidsView Show & Sale, which features Red Wing pieces donated by RWCS members. Parents should pre-register their kids for CrockFest and KidsView so there are enough materials for everyone attending; registration for these activities are free for kids.
To learn more about all the events and activities of the CrockFest Convention, visit the RWCS website event page for the Convention. You can also follow the RWCS on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RedWingCollectorsSociety/.
Annual membership in the Red Wing Collectors Society costs $45 and includes five full-color newsletters mailed to your home throughout the year. The RWCS was founded in 1977 in Red Wing and there are more than 2,000 members worldwide. For more information or to become a member, call the RWCS business office at 651-388-4004, e-mail membership@redwingcollectors.org or log on to www.redwingcollectors.org.
* Registering onsite to attend the RWCS CrockFest costs $50 per person; kids 15 and under are free.