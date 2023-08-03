Fareway Stores, Inc. partnered with Variety — the Children’s Charity to conduct the seventh annual Round Up at the register in July at all 138 store locations, raising a total of $171,450.14 for Variety – the Children’s Charity.
“We want to thank our generous customers for their heartfelt donations to Variety-the Children’s Charity,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We have proudly partnered with Variety for more than 35 years and are committed to helping kids who are at-risk, critically ill, or living with special needs across our footprint.”
Customers had the opportunity to round up to the next dollar or provide an additional donation on their grocery bill to help fund Variety’s mission. Dollars raised through the round up will stay in the state in which they were raised, and will help create opportunities for children to fully share in the experiences of life.
The top five fundraising stores will now have the opportunity to host a specialized bike giveaway to a child in their community:
1. 077-Norwalk
2. 137-Polk City
3. 705-Clear Lake
4. 073-Council Bluffs
5. 025-Clinton
“We sincerely appreciate the fundraising efforts of Fareway and Fareway customers,” said Sheri McMichael, State of Iowa Executive Director of Variety. “These funds will allow us to continue our efforts to help children who are at-risk, under privileged, critically ill or living with special needs.”
About Fareway: Fareway Stores, Inc. is a growing Midwest grocery company currently operating 138 stores in a seven-state region. Fareway’s mission is to provide the highest quality products, while treating customers like family, and valuing dedicated employees. Its stores are known for their unmatched, full-service meat departments, farm-fresh produce, and exceptional to-your-car customer service. Fareway is a family-owned business, recognized as a top 10 employer in Iowa, and has more than 12,000 total employees. Visit Fareway.com for more information or shop online by visiting Shop.Fareway.com.
Lead with Love is part of Fareway’s mission aimed at supporting local communities through charitable giving efforts and other initiatives by direct involvement and donated resources. Lead with Love is a valued philosophy held by Fareway and inspired by its outstanding employees. Visit Fareway.com/LeadwithLove for more information.
About Variety: Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are at risk, underprivileged, critically ill, or living with special needs. Since the inception of the Telethon in 1975, Variety has raised more than $134 million to support children in need throughout the state. Variety is making a better future for our community by connecting people who care to programs that enable children to reach their full potential. For more information on how you can be a part of our work, please visit varietyiowa.com.