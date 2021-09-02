DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 31, 2021) – Propane users should anticipate and suppliers should make plans to accommodate increased propane demands this fall. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig urges farmers and agribusinesses to evaluate how much propane they’ll need to meet grain drying and home and livestock heating demands this fall and winter.
Midwest propane supplies stand at 21.595 million barrels, down from 25.26 million barrels at this time last year. The U.S. propane inventory is expected to build over the next few weeks and peak around 78 million barrels.
In the fall of 2019, Iowa experienced some propane supply challenges because grain drying demands caused by the late planting season coincided with an early cold snap that increased livestock and home heating needs.
“It’s important for farmers and rural residents to start evaluating their propane needs early and get contracts in place with their suppliers now. I also encourage farmers to take advantage of early booking discounts and top off their propane tanks before harvest begins,” said Secretary Naig.
Planning Resources for Farmers
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Grain Drying Economics Module helps farmers work through corn drying and marketing decisions.
The Propane Education and Research Council (PERC) has created a grain dryer propane use calculator to help crop farmers determine how much propane they may need this fall. Farmers can access the calculator at propane.com/propane-products/grain-dryers/.
The ISU Extension and Outreach Grain Quality Initiative also has resources to help agricultural decision-makers work through grain drying, storage and quality considerations.
If farmers or agribusinesses experience propane shortages, they should notify Paul Ovrom at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at 515-242-6239 or paul.ovrom@iowaagriculture.gov, or Deb Grooms at the Iowa Propane Gas Association at 515-564-1260 or dgrooms@iapropane.org.