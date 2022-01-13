Sept. 11-24
Buehler Lyle R , Buehler Valerie C conveys to Dale Samantha C, Carron Benjamin A Warranty Deed FAYE ORIG TOWN B 24 & PCE ADJ, FAYE RIVER ADD B 5 L 1 PT
Halverson Mark, Halverson Mark D, Halverson Pam conveys to Mitchell James M, Mitchell Carla J Quit Claim Deed 7 93 7 SW PARC 3 IN FRL1/4 EX PARC D, 7 93 7 SW PARC 4 IN FRL1/4 EX PARC D
Rochford Daniel P, Rochford Connie K conveys to Rochford Mick C, Rochford Elizabeth R Warranty Deed 29 92 10 NW NW E750’ OF N550’ OF
Szynskie Theresa J, Szynskie Timothy, Szynskie Theresa conveys to Bollman Brandon T Warranty Deed 14 94 7 SE NE PARC IN
Community Digital Properties LLC, Huck Sharon President conveys to American Towers LLC Warranty Deed 32 92 7 SE NE PT & EASMT
Becker Linda L Estate, Becker Robert L Executor conveys to Becker Robert L Court Officer’s Deed FAYE J E ROBERTSONS 2ND ADD B 7 L 23 & ALLEY ADJ, FAYE J E ROBERTSONS 2ND ADD B 7 L 24 & ALLEY ADJ, FAYE J E ROBERTSONS 2ND ADD B 7 L 1 PT & ALLEY ADJ, FAYE J E ROBERTSONS 2ND ADD B 7 L 2 PT & ALLEY ADJ
Fayette County Treasurer conveys to JICTB INC Tax Sale Deed GIVEN TO CORRECT B 2020 P 3660 RE: TAX SALE CERT NUMBER, OEL IRVINES ADD B 3 L 13 PT, OEL IRVINES ADD B 3 L 14 PT, OEL IRVINES ADD B 3 L 15 PT
Hagedorn Ivanell J, Hanson Ivanell, Hagedorn David H conveys to Ivanell J Hagedorn Trust, Hagedorn Ivanell J Trust Warranty Deed SUBJ TO LIFE ESTATE IN GERALDINE C WILSON, 4 93 7 NW PT
Hagedorn David H, Hagedorn Ivanell J, Hanson Ivanell conveys to Hagedorn Ivanell J Trust, Ivanell J Hagedorn Trust Warranty Deed UNDIV 1/2 INT, 4 93 7 NW PT, 4 93 7 NW SE PT
Collins Nancy Lee, Collins Benjamin V C conveys to Prickett Robert J, Prickett Amy M Quit Claim Deed 19 92 9 NW PARC D IN FRL1/4
Bishop Bonnie M conveys to Miene Frederick A Warranty Deed 15 93 9 SE SW SE
Prickett Robert J, Prickett Amy M conveys to Collins Benjamin V C, Collins Nancy Lee Warranty Deed 19 92 9 NW PARC E IN FRL1/4
Smith Karen K Trustee, Smith Karen Trustee, Kunkle Dorothy E Family Trust, Dorothy E Kunkle Family Trust conveys to Cumberland Dennis, Cumberland Rosemary Warranty Deed 3 91 9 SW PT
Odekirk Warren Executor, Bane Anita Executor, Odekirk Burton L Estate, Odekirk Warren L Executor conveys to Odekirk Warren, Bane Anita, Sinkgraven Laura, Odekirk Aaron Court Officer’s Deed 13 93 9 NE E1/2 EX PARC A, 13 93 9 SE PT N1/2
Odekirk Warren, Odekirk Carol J, Odekirk Warren L conveys to Odekirk Farms LLC Warranty Deed 1/3 INT, 13 93 9 NE E1/2 EX PARC A, 13 93 9 SE PT N1/2
Bane Anita conveys to Odekirk Farms LLC Warranty Deed 1/3 INT, 13 93 9 NE E1/2 EX PARC A, 13 93 9 SE PT N1/2
Odekirk Aaron, Odekirk Paula, Odekirk Paula E conveys to Odekirk Farms LLC Warranty Deed 1/6 INT, 13 93 9 NE E1/2 EX PARC A, 13 93 9 SE PT N1/2
Sinkgraven Laura, Sinkgraven Daniel C, Sinkgraven Daniel conveys to Odekirk Farms LLC Warranty Deed 1/6 INT, 13 93 9 NE E1/2 EX PARC A, 13 93 9 SE PT N1/2
Kane Rustie Manager, RAJTL LLC conveys to Kane Rustie J, Kane Lori A Warranty Deed 28 91 10 SW PT S1/2, 23 91 10 SE SW, 26 91 10 NW W1/2, 27 91 10 NE E1/2, 19 91 10 SW FRL N1/2 EX PARC B, 19 91 10 SW SW FRL W1/2 EX PARC A, 36 92 10 NW EX PARC B IN NW NW
Butterfield Virgil W, Butterfield Luanne E conveys to Montoya William A, Montoya Rivera William A, Rivera William A Montoya, Montoya Erin Lee Warranty Deed WU FINK & ROBERTSONS ADD L 3
Dudley Savannah, Hannah Savannah conveys to Cass Real Estate LLC Quit Claim Deed WGAT WESTGATES ADD B 3 L 28, WGAT WESTGATES ADD B 1 L 1
King Jon W Manager & Member, Oelwein Neighborhood Improvement Team LLC conveys to Potter Michael, Rebal Angela Warranty Deed OEL G A OELWEIN PLACE L 9, OEL G A OELWEIN PLACE L 32
Newton Robert J, Newton Rosemary K conveys to Burnett Thomas D, Clay Andrea E Warranty Deed OEL HUMPHREYS ADD B 2 L 17 S1/2, OEL HUMPHREYS ADD B 2 L 18
Sauerbrei Tanner conveys to Lawrence Real Estate LLC Quit Claim Deed OEL HOLROYDS ADD NO 2 B 2 L 3, OEL HOLROYDS ADD NO 2 B 2 L 7
Meehan Daniel J conveys to Capistrano Holdings LLC Warranty Deed FULFILLS B 2010 P 3565, 32 91 8 NW N1/2
Haun Michael P Manager, MLH Rentals LLC conveys to Haun Michael P, Haun Lauramarie Warranty Deed OEL WINGS ADD B 2 L 11
Winter Ronald, Winter Barbara conveys to Doudney Jennifer N Warranty Deed OEL MULFORD ADD L 26
Gabriel Steven K conveys to Steinbron Jonathan Warranty Deed OEL MARTINS 2ND ADD B 1 L 15, OEL MARTINS 2ND ADD B 1 L 16 W1/2
Franzen Renae D conveys to Franzen Clyde D Quit Claim Deed 11 95 9 NE S3/4 OF E1/2, 11 95 9 NE SE PARC A IN, 12 95 9 NW SW PT, 12 95 9 SW NW ALL W OF RIVER IN
Kana LLC, Patel Nilam Manager conveys to H & S Stores LLC, H&S Stores LLC Warranty Deed FULFILLS B 2021 P 1342, OEL HOLROYDS ADD NO 2 B 1 L 1, OEL HOLROYDS ADD NO 2 B 1 L 2, OEL HOLROYDS ADD NO 2 B 1 L 3, OEL FAIRACRES ADD L 3
Oelwein City of conveys to Doudney Herbert G, Bilden Gail J Quit Claim Deed OEL MARTINS 3RD ADD B 3 L 1 S50’, OEL MARTINS 3RD ADD B 3 L 2 S50’, OEL MARTINS 3RD ADD B 3 L 3 S50’
Ash Tina conveys to Onken Ross, Onken Mona Quit Claim Deed OEL JENSEN AD L 9 N1/2
Cushion Duane R, Cushion Sue A conveys to Cushion Brian C, Cushion Mariah E Warranty Deed 23 92 9 NE NW PT, 23 92 9 NW NE PT, MAYN DERRS 1ST ADD L 5, MAYN PEMBERTON PARK 2ND ADD B 3 L 1 PT, MAYN PEMBERTON PARK 2ND ADD B 3 L 2 PT, MAYN PEMBERTON PARK 2ND ADD B 3 L 3 PT, MAYN PEMBERTON PARK 2ND ADD B 3 L 8 PT, MAYN PEMBERTON PARK 2ND ADD B 3 L 9 PT, MAYN PEMBERTON PARK 2ND ADD B 3 L 10 PT, MAYN PEMBERTON PARK 2ND ADD B 3 PT ALLEY
Citizens Savings Bank conveys to Franzen Brothers Partnership Warranty Deed 2 94 10 NW SE PARC IN
Heller Patricia conveys to Thompson Brent Warranty Deed 4 92 10 NW NE PARC IN FRL1/4 OF FRL1/4
Craig Roger K, Craig Nancy J conveys to Roney Derek, Roney Ashley Warranty Deed CLER OAK RIDGE HEIGHTS 2ND ADD L 3
Martin Karen E, Martin Duane J conveys to Doran Patrick, Doran Faye Warranty Deed FAYE S H ROBERTSONS ADD B 9 L 5, FAYE S H ROBERTSONS ADD B 9 L 6, FAYE RIVER ADD B 7 L 4 PT
Campbell Brigid Ann Estate, Hendershott Allen S Executor conveys to Walker Jenna, Levendusky Joseph Court Officer’s Deed OEL MAPLEWOOD ADD L 13
Wiegel Frederic D, Wiegel Jennifer M conveys to Wiegel Anna Warranty Deed ALL UNDIV INT, ELGN SCENIC HEIGHTS 2ND ADD L 15, ELGN SCENIC HEIGHTS ADD B 2 L 10
Latham Lowell conveys to Smith Ira Matthew, Smith Michelle Dawn Warranty Deed OEL HUMPHREYS ADD B 2 L 9 PT, OEL HUMPHREYS ADD B 2 L 10 PT
Steffens Keith Executor, Steffens Lester Estate conveys to Steffens Brad, Steffens Keith, Steffens Ray, Steffens Gary Court Officer’s Deed 1 95 9 SE S1/2, 7 95 8 NW PT, 12 95 9 NE PT, 14 95 9 SE NE W1/2
Niles Carol conveys to Smith Angela R, Niles Kevin C, Murphy Amy M, Niles Joseph R, Niles Carol Warranty Deed CAROL NILES RETAINS LIFE ESTATE, 25 93 8 NE NE N1/2, 30 93 7 PT N1/2, 30 93 7 SW PT
Guyer Arnold E, Guyer Deborah A conveys to Congdon Stephanie A Warranty Deed FAYE S H ROBERTSONS ADD B 7 L 11, FAYE S H ROBERTSONS ADD B 7 L 12 PT
Kruse Rosemary, Crockford Deborah C Attorney in Fact conveys to Kruse Phillip F Quit Claim Deed WAUC CURTIS ADD B 2 L 10
Nelson Aaron W conveys to Gearhart David, Gearhart Nancee Warranty Deed 28 91 9 NE NE PARCS IN N1/2
Irvine Jessica L, Irvine Jacob D conveys to Serrano Jose M Warranty Deed 22 91 9 SW SW PARC IN, OEL GRAND VIEW ADD B 17 L 8 PT, OEL GRAND VIEW ADD B 17 L 9, OEL GRAND VIEW ADD B 17 L 10 PT
Lambright Neal, Lambright Carolyn conveys to Borntrager John J, Borntrager Clara Warranty Deed PARTL SATISFACTION B 2021 P 3434, 1 94 7 NE E FRL1/2 EX PARC E IN NE NE
Hangartner Peggy conveys to Rekow Shawn, Hangartner Peggy Warranty Deed PEGGY HANGARTNER RETAINS LIFE ESTATE, ELGN CONNERS ADD B 9 L 19 E15’, ELGN CONNERS ADD B 9 L 120
Kleppe Gary L Trustee, Kleppe Gary Trustee, Kleppe Gayle L Trustee, Kleppe Gayle Trustee, Kleppe Fern E Revocable Trust, Fern E Kleppe Revocable Trust conveys to Kleppe Gary, Kleppe Gayle, Kleppe Gregg, Vandee Gwen Warranty Deed UNDIV 1/2 INT, 24 94 7 NW NE W1/2, 24 94 7 SW NE W1/2, 24 94 7 NE NW E3/4, 24 94 7 SE NW E3/4
Shepard Gordon John conveys to Shepard Gordon John, Shepard Rosalie Marie Quit Claim Deed 27 95 9 SE PT
Lillibridge Michael J, Lillibridge Michael conveys to Bender Todd D, Bender Mary L Warranty Deed 28 91 9 NW NE NE PARC IN
Rewoldt Robert H Revocable Trust, Pearce Rewoldt Susan Marshall Successor Co Trustee, Rewoldt Susan Marshall Pearce Successor Co Trustee, Marshall Pearce Rewoldt Susan Successor Co Trustee, Troendle Jeffrey L Successor Co Trustee, Robert H Rewoldt Revocable Trust conveys to Albrecht Beth, AF Farms LTD, Albrecht Scott, A F Farms LTD Warranty Deed 20 92 9 NW PT
W E R H Inc, WERH Inc conveys to Albrecht Beth, Albrecht Scott, AF Farms LTD, A F Farms LTD Warranty Deed SUPPLEMENTS DEED PREV REC, 20 92 9 NW PT, 20 92 9 NW PARC B IN
AF Farms LTD, Albrecht Beth, Albrecht Scott, Albrecht Alan F President, A F Farms LTD conveys to Marshall Pearce Rewoldt Susan Trustee, Pearce Rewoldt Susan Marshall Trustee, Rewoldt Susan Marshall Pearce Trustee, Rewoldt Susan Marshall Pearce Revocable Trust, Pearce Rewoldt Susan Marshall Revocable Trust, Marshall Pearce Rewoldt Susan Revocable Trust, Susan Marshall Pearce Rewoldt Revocable Trust Warranty Deed 20 92 9 NW S1/2
Winter Ronald, Winter Barbara conveys to Tiki Properties LLC Warranty Deed OEL OELWEINS 2ND ADD B 1 L 3
Bachman Dennis Ray, Bachman Dennis R, Bachman Linda L conveys to Bachman Linda L, Bachman Dennis R Warranty Deed 15 92 9 NE PT N1/2
Patera James D, Patera Cheryl M conveys to Schriber Floyd J Warranty Deed OEL MULFORD ADD L 38, OEL MULFORD ADD L 49 EX N26.58’
Gabriel Steven K conveys to Gabriel Benjamin K Warranty Deed OEL HEATHS ADD B 1 L 1 N45’ & PT ALLEY ADJ
Vandaele Enterprises LLC, Vandaele Chad Manager conveys to Lawrence Real Estate LLC Warranty Deed FULFILLS B 2020 P 2687, OEL HOLROYDS ADD NO 2 B 2 L 3, OEL HOLROYDS ADD NO 2 B 2 L 7
Martin Reid R, Martin Sandra M conveys to Miller Christopher S, Miller Kate C Warranty Deed WU NORTH PARK HEIGHTS L 9