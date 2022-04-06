Credit Bureau Service Of Oskaloosa v. Ashley Marie Burkey and Jason Lynn Burkey, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed March 22 for the plaintiff for $747.56 plus interest and court costs.
Sartori Memorial Hospital v. Darrell Strempke, of Oelwein. Petition filed Feb. 15 for the plaintiff for $577.55 plus interest and court costs.
John E Wilmes DDS v. Nicole R Rovang, of West Union. Default judgment filed March 15 for the plaintiff for $6,500 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Minnesota v. Jessica L Dundee, of Oelwein. An agreement between parties set up a payment plan for the defendant to Pay off $1,115.09 plus interest and court costs.
Liberty Credit Services Inc., of Des Moines v. Myron Richard Armbruster, of Oelwein. Dismissed without prejudice March 1.
Cushion Plumbing, Heating & Electric of Maynard v. Amanda Marie Steggall, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Feb. 28 for the plaintiff for $4,001.46 plus interest and court costs.
Cushion Plumbing, Heating & Electric of Maynard v. Alan William Woods, of Maynard. Default judgment filed Feb. 28 for plaintiff for $698.88 plus interest and court costs.