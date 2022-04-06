CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Tyler Jeffrey Schacherer, 34, of Rochester, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of failure to report contraband in a correctional facility (aggravated misdemeanor) and was placed on one to two years of supervised probation on a suspended 180-day jail sentence and a suspended $855 fine plus surcharge. The original charge was Class D felony possession of contraband (alcohol) in a correctional institution.
Felony case filings
Nathan Gabriel Kirby, 35, of Oelwein is charged with third-degree burglary (Class D felony).
SMALL CLAIMS
Results
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Cynthia Marie Westemeier, of Oelwein. Judgment filed March 18 for the plaintiff for $1,872.06 plus interest and court costs
Viafield v. William Raymond Massman, of Ossian. Dismissed without prejudice March 31.
John W. Hofmeyer III, of Oelwein v. Brady Lee Robert Bordner and Lisa Ann Weber, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed March 28 for plaintiff for $378.56 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. of West Des Moines v. Jason Samuel Peterson, of Fairbank. Case dismissed March 16 with prejudice.
Johnson Plumbing v. Kenny Gerbert, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed March 29 for plaintiff for $313.28 plus interest and court cost.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. of West Des Moines v. Justin Paul Spies, of Clermont. Default judgment filed April 1 for plaintiff for $1,939.99 plus interest and court costs.
Autovest, LLC of Golden Valley, Minnesota v. Jenica Shepard, of Oelwein. Dismissed with prejudice March 3.
Bank of America v. Justyne Massey Winston, of Oelwein. Dismissed without prejudice March 8
Ronald Lynn Winter, of Oelwein v. Luke Meyer, of Oelwein. Judgment filed March 9 for the plaintiff for $2,100 plus interest and court costs,
Hance C. Throckmorton, of Oelwein v. Pivot Properties, primary member Josh Ehn, of Oelwein). Judgment filed March 4 for the defendant with costs assessed to the plaintiff
Scott A Westpfahl, of Readlyn v. Zackery Frazer, of West Union. Judgment filed March 15 for the plaintiff for $3,601.71 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Minnesota v. Keith Mathers, of West Union. Default judgment filed March 28 for the plaintiff for $825.77 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, of Des Moines v. Cody John Opperman, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed March 8 for the plaintiff for $2,218.61 plus interest and court costs.
