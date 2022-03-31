CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Robert Joseph Rinella Jr., 30, of Oelwein, who was convicted in 2019 of third-degree theft and third-burglary and in 2021 of possession of contraband in a correctional institution, has had his probation revoked and was sentenced March 28 to one prison term of up to five years and a pair of terms up to two years. These will run concurrent to each other, but consecutively with a 180-day jail sentence he received after pleading guilty to voluntary absence from custody.
Jager Joseph Beck, 26, of West Union, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of sex offender registration violation-first offense and was sentenced to prison for two years. A fine of $855 plus a surcharge were suspended.
SMALL CLAIMS
Results
First National Bank Of Omaha v. Daryl Alan Richardson, of Arlington. Default judgment filed Feb. 15 for the plaintiff for $2,822.65 plus interest and court costs.
Leslie Lauer And Sons, of West Union v. Terry A Vagts, of West Union. Default judgment filed Feb. 15 for plaintiff for $509.71 with interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Rexanna Lynn Christopher, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Feb. 24 for the plaintiff for $603.93 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Joshua James Brennan, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Feb. 25 for the plaintiff for $1,597.61 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Stephanie Ann Macgowan, of Sumner. Default judgment filed March 22 for the plaintiff for $939.11 plus interest and court costs.
TRAFFIC
Dispositions March 25-30
SPEEDING — Jalen Earl Sandstrom, of Oelwein; Mya Rose Riniker, of Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin; Simon Koehn, of Saint Olaf; Kassandra Eve Riniker, of Aurora; Nathan John Backes, of Waterloo; Cory Frederick Near, of Decorah; Joshua Robert Carlson, of Melbourne; Millo Bunga Mamud, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Angela Arlene Durnan, of Elgin; Augusta Ann Palas, of Arlington; Keith Clay Parker, of Hawkeye; Christopher Lee Sims, of West Union; and Tyson Patrick Dolan, of McGregor.
OTHER — William Roger Figanbaum, of Tripoli (maximum gross weight violation); Corey Brian Schroeder, of Clermont, (trespass); Billie Eugene Tillman Jr, of Oelwein, (failure to maintain control); James Alex Halverson, of Wadena, (insufficient number of headlights); Eliot Eyvi Avia Chutan, of Waterloo (no valid driver’s license) and Kayla Marie Voges, of Oelwein (fail to yield upon entering through highway).