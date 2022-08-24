TRAFFIC
Convictions: Aug. 10-23
SPEEDING — Dustin Adam Bain, of Center Point; Daniel Willys Fritz, of Johnston; Trevor John Harry, of Dubuque; Jenna Beth Mclaury, of West Union; Michael Paul Kenyon, of West Union; Alex Jeffrey Craft, of Guttenberg; Tobias John Bachtell, of Arlington; Mindy Manzano, of Hawkeye; Kobe Drew Hobbs, of Davenport; Rick Allen Galusha, of Quasqueton; Barry Alan Sweger, of Aspers, Pennsylvania; Dylan Edward Beaumont, of Waterloo; Phillip Keith Cottingham, of Ankeny; Corey Jon Barnes, of Iowa City; Aleesa Alexandra Lavrenko, of Postville; Lacey Mae Zuck, of Oelwein; Dennis John Lueder, of West Union; Jacob Levi Spratt, of Greene; Lauren Harrison, of Oelwein;
Tova Jean Hubler, of Denver; Thomas Price Kuhn, of Monona, Wisconsin; Vincent Nathan Wesenberg, of West Union; Jason Chris Decker, of Oelwein; Keith Conway Peebles, of Oelwein; Joseph Kendall Murray, of Garnavillo; Forrest John Leveille, of North Liberty; Lester Dan Gingerich, of Hazelton; Elizabeth Mckinsey Hough, of Carroll; Dennis William Mashek, of Calmar; Cyril Duane Fettkether, of Arlington; Aaron James Massman, of Ryan; Rachael Lynn Jacque, of Readlyn; Courtney Anne Woods, of Oelwein; Scott Edward Courtney, of Ridgeway; David Bruce Paustian, of Vinton; Debra Marie Welk, of Muscatine; Asia Lynn Johnson, of Greendale, Wisconsin; Jason Perry Ball, of Fredericksburg; Christopher John Braun, of Fayette; James Alan Hull, of Sanger, Texas; Josie Lynn Easterling, of Morton, Mississippi; Jubal Joseph Staton, of Manchester; Ronald Clair May Sr, of Camanche; and Brady Francis Meeks, of Arvada, Colorado.
OTHER — Robert T.C. Gould, of Waterloo (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Randal Ladeburg, of Oelwein (failure to yield to vehicle on right); Dalexia Danai Pledge, of Marion (operating non-registered vehicle, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and failure to use child restraint device); Joshua William Tayek, of Monona (operating non-registered vehicle); Trevor John Harry, of Dubuque (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Dustin Adam Bain, of Center Point (violation of conditions of restricted license); Adam Timothy Duffy, of Sumner (failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult); Heather Ann Holt, of Fairbank (failure to maintain or use safety belts — adu); Blaze Briston Jung, of New Hampton (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Jamie Leah Pagel, of Sumner (following too close); Rachael Lynn Brunscheon, of Oelwein (operating non-registered vehicle); Daniel William Einck, of Elgin (unsafe turn or failure to give signal); Daniel William Einck, of Elgin (operation without registration card or plate); Ismeal Sipac Batz, of Waterloo (no valid drivers license); Shawn Allen Kuehn, of New Hampton (dark window or windshield); Austin J Rinella, of Oelwein (no valid drivers license and failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult); Jesse R Hall, of Steuben, Wisconsin (failure to comply with safety regulations and operation by unqualified driver); Donald Lee Lathum, of Hawkeye (failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult); Cary Allen Chensvold, of West Union (failure to maintain or use safety belts — adu); Nathan Jon Gibson, of Maynard (failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult); Brad A Uhlenhake, of Ossian (texting/using mobile phone while operating); Darrold Leo Brink, of Waukon (failure to comply with safety regulations); Braden Michael Whittle, of West Union (no valid drivers license); Carrie M Smith, of West Union (failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult); Braden Michael Whittle, of West Union (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Jordan Michael Heit, of Fredericksburg (open container — passenger 21 years old or older); Braden Michael Whittle, of West Union (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Samantha Rana Conrad, of Fayette (no valid drivers license); Lester Dan Gingerich, of Hazelton (failure to possess valid license while operating); Grace Elizabeth Howe, of Waukon (fail to yield upon entering through highway); Ronald Allen Bergmann, of Frederika (maximum group axle weight violation); James Matthew Olson, of Postville (failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult); Donald Clifton Martin, of West Union (failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult); and Danny Kaye Carnicle, of Oelwein (unsafe turn or failure to give signal).