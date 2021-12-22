CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Justin Kyle Greene, 28, of Oelwein, who pleaded guilty to Class C felony child stealing as a habitual felon last year, has now admitted to violating his probation and was ordered to prison for a minimum of three years and a maximum of 15 years. He will receive credit for time served. Greene had been sentenced on Dec. 21, 2020, to two years of supervised probation on a suspended prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to child stealing as part of a plea agreement with prosecution. He admitted to violating probation by leaving the state without written permission from his probation officer, according to court documents. He traveled to Los Angeles.
Shane Allen Howard, Jr., 37, of Wadena, pleaded guilty to manufacture, delivery, possession of methamphetamine (Class C felony) and possession of methamphetamine (serious misdemeanor) and was placed on two to five years of probation on a suspended sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a suspended fine of $1,370 plus surcharge. A $430 fine plus surcharge was imposed.
Manlio Canuto Escamilla, 45, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to delivers (Class C felony) and was placed on two to five years of supervised probation on a suspended prison sentence of up to 10 years and a suspended fine of $1,370 plus surcharge. Six other counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Kasey Alan Burns, 32, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver (Class D felony) and was placed on two to five years of supervised probation on two suspended prison sentences of up to five years apiece and suspended fines and surcharges.