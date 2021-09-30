CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Daryl Milton Jones, 54, of Hawkeye, is charged with third-degree burglary as a habitual offender (Class D felony). According to the criminal complaint, Jones was seen on a camera searching through power tools on a shelf in a garage around 5 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 100 block of East Elm Street, West Union. When he saw the camera, he turned it toward the ceiling, left the garage and said he did not take anything, the complaint says.
Steven Michael Jones, 50, of Cresco, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine as a habitual offender (Class D felony) and was placed on five years of probation on a suspended prison sentence of up to 15 years. He was also ordered to reside up to one year in the residential facility or until maximum benefits are obtained.
Anthony Steven Lloyd Peter, 35, of Oelwein, who was on probation after pleading guilty earlier this year to sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense, pleaded guilty to contempt of court and was sentenced on Sept. 27 to two days in jail with credit for time served.
Felony filings
Jeffery Eugene Euans, 61, of Oelwein, is charged with manufacture, delivery, possession of methamphetamine as a habitual offender (Class C felony) and possession of a methamphetamine-third offense as a habitual offender (Class D felony).
Kamechie Kashun Coffer, 23, of Waterloo, is charged with second-degree theft and control of a firearm by a felon (Class D felony). Bail was set at $5,000 cash or surety. Officers dispatched to a house fire at 310 E. Main St., West Union on Sept. 3, reported discovering that a 2005 Chevrolet Impala and a 0.22 caliber rifle were stolen from the property.
Gregg Eugene Latham, 60, of Oelwein, is charged with unlawful possession of a prescription drug (serious misdemeanor), failure to affix a drug stamp (Class D felony) and possession of methamphetamine-third or subsequent offense (Class D felony).
Andrew Michael Lawson, 25, of West Union, is charged with a Class D felony controlled substance violation. He is accused of trying to sell what the arrested officer says was fake marijuana that he did not know was fake outside the West Union Residential Facility, according to the criminal complaint.
Ryan Patrick Nolan, 24, of Oelwein, is charged with domestic abuse assault-third or subsequent offense (Class D felony). His bail was set at $5,000 cash or surety. He is accused of putting both hands around a parent’s throat as the person was lying in bed on Sept. 27. He was incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail.
Dale Joseph Streif, 67, of West Union, is charged with possession of contraband in a correctional institution (Class D felony). He is accused of having illegal smoking contraband in the West Union Residential Facility.