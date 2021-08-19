CIVIL
Filings
Veridian Credit Union v. Paul A. Millhouse, unknown spouse, parties in possession. Petition filed Aug. 4 seeking foreclosure of residential real estate at 15 4th St. NW, Oelwein. Veridian says the unpaid balance owed is $39,156.91.
Wade Alexander Guyer v. Whitney Ann Guyer. Petition filed Aug. 6 seeking ownership documentation of real estate in Fayette. The plaintiff claims he has fulfilled a contact to purchase the property for $18,000. In total he made $19,950 in monthly payments plus and property taxes, but has learned that Marine Credit Union of Onalaska, Wisconsin, may claim some interest in the property based on the mortgage of record. He said he did not know about the encumbrance when he bought the property.
Jason Ryan Barksley, of Oelwein v. state of Iowa. Petition filed July 19 seeking post-conviction relief. He was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse and sentenced on Jan. 20 to 25 years in prison. He claims he was given a plea deal that he did not understand and was not given a colloquy hearing. The state conditionally denies his allegations.