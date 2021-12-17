Criminal
Felony filings
David L Porter, 48, of Waterloo, is charged with second offense sex offender registry violation as a habitual offender (Class D felony).
Tyler Jeffrey Schacherer, 33, of West Union, is charged with possession of contraband in a correctional institution (Class D felony).
Drake James Thompson, 19, of West Union, is charged with a Class D felony controlled substance violation. According to the criminal complaint, a police officer found $150 in cash and 86 grams of marijuana in a backpack belonging to Thompson.
David Wayne Gyorko, 37, of Elgin, is charged with possession of a third-offense controlled substance (Class D felony)
Felony case results
Kody Allen Letts, 30, of Winthrop, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of operating without owners consent (aggravated misdemeanor) and was placed on two years of probation on a suspended 180-day jail sentence with credit for time served and a suspended $855 fine. He was originally charged with second-degree theft.
Vanessa Lynn Smith, 37, of Oelwein, is charged with third-degree burglary (Class D felony). She is accused of taking clothing and property of another’s out of an apartment in the 400 block of 13th Avenue in Oelwein on Dec. 1.