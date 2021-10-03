Tuesday, Sept. 28
At about 8:20 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sophia Kay Manson, 18, of Ryan, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Curtis John Rawson, 27, of Walker, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 7:05 p.m., deputies arrested Michelle Bonita Nichols, 49, of Cedar Rapids, a traffic stop in the 3300 block Freeman Avenue. Nichols was charged with third or subsequent offense operating while intoxicated (Class D felony), driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor).
Wednesday, Sept. 29
At about 3:20 am, deputies arrested Chaz Patrick Jernigan, 38, of Vinton, in the 3200 block Gentry Avenue. Jernigan was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), and cited for failure to maintain control, unlawful use of license and open container.
At about 5:40 p.m., deputies arrested Raekwon Levelle Hess, 23, of Fitchburn, Wisconsin, following a traffic stop near the 261 mile marker of Hwy 20. Hess was charged with first offense possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor).
At about 7:10 p.m., deputies arrested Michele Lynn Marie Martin, 38, of Williamsburg, following a disturbance in the 100 block Ely Street in Rowley. Martin was charged with disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor).
At about 10:45 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony John Jones, 25, of Oelwein, following a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 255th Street and Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150). Jones was charged with driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance, operation of non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Thursday, Sept. 30
At about 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua John Kline, Jr., 21, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Oct. 1
At about 3 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Nagy Brown, 33, of Winthrop. Brown was charged with eluding (serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), operation without ignition interlock device (simple misdemeanor) and cited for operation of non-registered vehicle, failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to use seat belt and improper rear lamps. This arrest was made after a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1800 block Slater Avenue. After Brown was brought to the Buchanan County Jail, additional controlled substance was found on his person, which resulted in him being charged with third or subsequent offense possession of methamphetamine (class D felony) and possession of controlled substance in a correctional facility (Class D felony).
On Friday, October 01, 2021 at about 2:30 pm, deputies arrested James Robert Pierce, 50, of Oelwein. Pierce was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for a speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 150th Street and Baxter Avenue.
At about 7:05 p.m., deputies arrested Casey Robert Crawford, 27, of Independence, following a traffic stop in the 500 block of Water Street North ihn Quasqueton. Crawford was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated (aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance.
At about 11:30 p.m., deputies arrested Ricky Ray Howard, Jr., 39, of Hazleton, in the 200 block Third Street North in Hazleton. Howard was charged with third-degree theft.
Saturday, Oct. 2
At about 4:10 p.m., deputies arrested Jason William Young, 31, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.