Ever looked up at night and wondered about the many stars in the sky? How about seeing them through a powerful telescope? The Fayette County Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) group is again sponsoring a special, “Star Gazing Night” on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 9. Running from 7-9 p.m., this family-oriented event is free and open to the public.
Guest presenter Dr. Jeff Butikofer of Upper Iowa University will have his telescope set up on the hilltop towards the stars, on the south end of Volga Lake Park near the horse campgrounds. Look for the TAKO signs. Dr. Butikofer will explain the names and locations of stars and constellations, plus how to recognize these in the heavens. Those attending can gaze through the telescope for stars, planets, etc., and learn how the locations change with the season. Kids and parents are welcome for a great family event. Please dress warm for the cool evening.
Should there be inclement weather, or poor, cloudy skies, the event will be cancelled. For questions, contact Fayette TAKO President, Leif White at 319-939-1567.