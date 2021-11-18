Family and Consumer Sciences at Benton MS/HS have been creating, developing, and engaging in lessons of life skills. Middle school students are making pillowcases during each rotation to develop their sewing skills. They are also creating blueprints using Homestyer.com. This will allow students to be creative and develop interests in future high school classes and possible careers.
High school students have been engaged in Foods I and Child Development. Foods I students are developing basic skills for kitchen successes. Cooking experiences range from basic baking to recipes from students-created food trucks.
Child Development students have determined that children are expensive and a lot of work. Many lessons have been taught about children’s needs, caring for children, and how children develop. Daycare visits are in the works for real-life children experiences.