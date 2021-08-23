The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine on August 21. The vaccine, known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, will now be marketed as Comirnaty. It is approved for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in people 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for youths 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
FDA-approved vaccines undergo the agency’s standard process for reviewing the quality, safety and effectiveness of medical products. For all vaccines, the FDA evaluates data and information included in the manufacturer’s submission of a biologics license application (BLA). The agency conducts its own analyses of the information in the BLA to make sure the vaccine is safe and effective and meets the FDA’s standards for approval.