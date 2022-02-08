One Human Family of the QCA, along with the American Association of University Women (AAUW) of Iowa, the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa & Action Fund and Progress Iowa, is sponsoring a free statewide “Iowa is Better Than This” event at 5 p.m. Feb. 16.
The hybrid event will include live and online participation from people at different sites around the state who will “highlight how the discriminatory actions of the Iowa Legislature, many of which were signed into law by the governor, will negatively impact state residents,” according to a news release.
Among issues to be addressed during the event: LGBTQ+ issues, voting rights, gun accessibility, housing discrimination, educational curriculum, the right to peaceful protest and treatment of immigrants
To take part in the free event, register at OneHumanFamilyQCA.org.